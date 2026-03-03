Brayden Schenn On Trade Talks Surrounding Blues: 'It's an uneasy time for everyone, especially the position we've put ourselves in'

“I think as a coach, you can’t be too hard on … like there were mistakes made out there today that if they were made on another day, I would have stopped the drill and really talked to the people about it because there were some habits that were not as good as we would have liked at times today,” Montgomery said. “But you understand the human element. Sometimes peoples minds might be somewhere else, so you talk to them in between whistles while the other group is going instead of blowing it down and slowing down practice because you understand that you need to get through practice and you also understand the human element of it. Everybody knows it’s coming.”