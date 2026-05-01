BREAKING: St. Louis Blues, Dylan Holloway Agree On Terms On A Five-Year $38.75 Million Contract
Forward getting $7.75 million AAV, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, coming off 51-point season including 34 after Olympic break
Dylan Holloway is staying put.
The 24-year-old forward and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a five-year, $38.75 million contract that will pay $7.75 million in average annual value.
Confirmed details on the contract will pay Holloway $10 million next season, $9 million in 2027-28, $7.5 million in 2028-29, $6.25 million in 2029-30 and $6 million in 2030-31 and carries a 20-team no-trade clause in 2029-30 and 15-team NTC in 2030-31.
Holloway played in 59 games for the Blues this season, his second with the team after signing an offer sheet on Aug. 13, 2024, and had 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists).
He made it a point to clarify in no uncertain terms at locker cleanout day that he wanted to be in St. Louis for the long haul.
"I’m obviously very thankful to be a Blue and I want to be a Blue for a long time," Holloway said on April 18. "It’s exciting, but it’s kind of out of my hands now. It’s up to my agent and 'Army' and 'Steener', but I want to be a Blue for a long time. I’m confident that we can get something done."
And Armstrong and incoming GM Alexander Steen were able to get something done and rather quickly, identifying a core piece for the future and decided that it was best to get Holloway's best years locked up now rather than go the bridge contract route.
"It would be open-ended," Armstrong said of Holloway's contract status on April 18. "When I look at a player like Philip Broberg, he started the season in one area and he ended in the same area and it was in the same four or five percent. Dylan Holloway did not start the year the way he ended it. So Dylan Holloway has to prove to himself and the league that he’s an 82-game player to that level that he played at the end. I think he is, but what I think is really irrelevant. It’s what he does. There’s more based on what Broberg did to what 'Holly' did, there’s more gray in that area in him. And that’s just being an honest answer. We need a consistent 82-game play. I think he’s got it in him. I sure do, but I can’t have it both ways saying I don’t look at the post-Olympic thing when teams weren’t taking us serious and you do all your scoring when no one takes us serious. Well, when teams are taking us serious, how do we play? We all have to answer that. We all have to answer that question better."
They answered it and rather quickly, too.
Following the Olympic break, was tied for seventh in the NHL with 34 points, while his 29 even‑strength points tied for second and his plus-26 rating led the league over the final 25 games of the season.
He had to overcome that torn abductor muscle that obviously hampered him at the start to the season and then a high ankle sprain suffered midway through December that shut him down for all of one game the next two months. After that, it was all systems go.
"Being healthy’s huge," Holloway said following exit meetings at Enterprise Center. "It definitely felt a lot better to not have any aches or pains. It’s definitely a struggle when you’re playing injured. You struggle mentally and I tried to come back maybe a bit early, but I just wanted to come back for team and help the team win. It just sucks being out like that. To come back healthy playing the way we were, it was great."
Over the past two seasons with the Blues, Holloway has 114 points (48 goals, 66 assists) and a plus-34 rating in 136 regular‑season games, making him one of only 25 forwards overall with at least 100 points and a plus-30 rating in that span, according to the team.
Holloway was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 14) of the 2020 NHL Draft before signing with the Blues on Aug. 20, 2024 after going through the one-week process of allowing the Oilers to match the offer sheets of him and defenseman Philip Broberg, who on Jan. 10 signed a six-year, $48 million ($8 million AAV) extension.
Holloway has played in 225 career NHL regular‑season games and has 132 points (57 goals, 75 assists). He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 career Stanley Cup playoff games and will now remain a core with other top Blues pieces.
He was coming off a two-year contract that paid an AAV of $2.29 million.
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