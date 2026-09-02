BREAKING: St. Louis Blues, Prime Video Reach Agreement To Exclusively Stream All Locally Televised Games

"Fans want an easy way to find and follow their favorite teams, and this agreement with Prime Video gives Clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves," David Proper, NHL chief media officer and senior executive vice president said in a statement. "Amazon has been a terrific partner to the NHL, and we're excited to expand our relationship as Prime Video grows its NHL offerings. Together, we're creating new opportunities for Clubs to reach fans and delivering a premium, accessible regional viewing experience."