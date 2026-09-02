BREAKING: St. Louis Blues, Prime Video Reach Agreement To Exclusively Stream All Locally Televised Games

Blues fans will be able to subscribe to the new team-owned broadcast service through Prime Video to stream live Blues games beginning this season; team will join Ducks, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Wild, Stars
The franchise and the NHL announced on Wednesday a multi-year agreement with Prime Video to serve as the exclusive local market streaming provider for the team beginning with the 2026-27 season.
With the addition of the Blues, Prime Video now offers local coverage for more than 10 NHL teams.
"Our desire to maximize accessibility and ensure long-term consistency for where our fans will find our first team-owned streaming service led us to Prime Video and we are excited to launch in the coming weeks,” Blues executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer Steve Chapman said in a team release. “Prime Video has a proven track record as a first-stop destination for sports broadcasts and their deep presence across the NHL will be a major asset for our broadcasts and our fans.”
The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars are also joining the Blues at Prime Video.
“We’re excited to build upon our strong relationship with the NHL and provide fans with more ways to connect with the local teams they love,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video, in a statement. “We have firmly established Prime Video as a primary destination for sports and look forward to helping these teams broaden the reach and accessibility of their live games.”
"Fans want an easy way to find and follow their favorite teams, and this agreement with Prime Video gives Clubs the flexibility to meet that demand as the market evolves," David Proper, NHL chief media officer and senior executive vice president said in a statement. "Amazon has been a terrific partner to the NHL, and we're excited to expand our relationship as Prime Video grows its NHL offerings. Together, we're creating new opportunities for Clubs to reach fans and delivering a premium, accessible regional viewing experience."
For fans within the Blues’ regional broadcast territory, coverage of the team’s games will be offered as a subscription for all Amazon customers. The Blues will announce the launch date for those subscriptions in the coming weeks at the price of $19.99 per month or $99.99 annually. If you already have Amazon Prime, you must still sign up for a Blues-specific subscription.
The Blues previously announced a collaboration with the NHL on game production that leverages the NHL’s centralized production group for studio and show programming, premium game production, advanced graphics and replay capabilities, and technical and engineering support. While bringing experienced production staff in-house to directly produce all locally televised games from St. Louis with oversight from the NHL, the Blues existing internal teams are managing sales, marketing, and distribution of the television broadcasts across the team’s five-state territory.
Other key points include:
* Having an Amazon Prime membership is not required to stream Blues games in-market through Prime Video, only a free Amazon registration is needed to subscribe.
* The team is getting closer to finalizing all cable, satellite and over-the-air broadcast agreements to ensure Blues fans in our regional territory are able to watch games similarly to how they had watched them in the past.
* Those details, along with the name of the Blues' team-owned multimedia platform, channel locations, talent lineup and more will be announced before the start of the regular season, which opens Oct. 2 against the Stars in Dallas.
Featuring enhanced graphics packages and the high-quality production value Blues fans have come to expect, the partnership with the NHL is currently slated to produce 73 local television games this season, including every regular season game other than the 11 nationally televised by NHL exclusive broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT. Fans that don’t live in the Blues local broadcast territory can continue to watch Blues games live via NHL Center Ice on DirecTV and NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.
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