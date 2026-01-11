Broberg Leaves Blues Game Vs. Golden Knights With Upper-Body Injury

The St. Louis Blues lost defenseman Philip Broberg early in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury.

The 24-year-old, who signed a six-year, $48 extension earlier in the day on Saturday, was checked along the defensive zone boards by Vegas captain Mark Stone, who used his left left to make sure Broberg upended and land on his backside and back of his head.

Broberg was slow to get up but wound up skating off and slowly walking down to the team's locker room; he played 55 seconds and had an assist on a goal by Robert Thomas 53 seconds into the game that gave the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Broberg, who has two goals and 12 assists in 46 games this season, has averaged a career-high 23:18 time on ice per game. He was selected to Sweden's Winter Olympic hockey team last week.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.