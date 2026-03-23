Could Blues' Doug Armstrong Take Over As GM Of Another NHL Franchise?

“I’m excited about working with Alex,” Armstrong said. “I think there’s a job there for me. It’s not going to be an honorary job. There’s work I can do to help him. But I do love a lot of the things that managers do — the building of a staff, the crossing with different parts of an organization to behold something that’s sustainable, to working with the athletes, to working with the coaches. But it did run its course (in St. Louis).”