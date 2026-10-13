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Despite No Points, Cam Fowler Has Been Great For The St. Louis Blues

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Julian Gaudio
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Oct 13, 2026 8:16 PM

Cam Fowler is yet to record a point in any of the St. Louis Blues' first five games, but the 34-year-old leads the team in ice time and has posted strong analytics early on. Fowler has been stellar for the Blues and is bound to break out offensively sooner rather than later.

The 2025-26 season was quite difficult for Cam Fowler. 

After the St. Louis Blues traded for him in the 2024-25 season, Fowler appeared to fit like a glove on an inspired Blues roster. He posted nine goals and 36 points in 51 games, and followed it up by scoring two goals and 10 points in seven playoff games against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets.

But in 2025-26, his totals dropped to four goals and 30 points in 82 games, and his metrics fell significantly.

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But the 2026-27 season is brand new, and so far, Fowler looks like his usual self.

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The 34-year-old hasn't recorded any points yet, but he leads the Blues in average ice time, and the Blues have looked stellar with Fowler on the ice at 5-on-5. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Blues have a 55.97 Corsi For percentage and a 62.11 expected goals-for percentage. 

That expected goals percentage ranks fourth on the Blues, only behind the top line of Jimmy Snuggerud (70.91 percent), Robert Thomas (67.02 percent), and Dylan Holloway (66.6 percent).  

Currently, the pairing of Fowler and Brandon Carlo has played the most ice time together and has posted the highest expected goals percentage (69.2 percent), according to MoneyPuck.com

Robert Thomas is yet to produce a point through the first two games, but with a matchup against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, can the St. Louis Blues captain break out?
thehockeynews.comCan Blues' Robert Thomas Breakout Against the Struggling Blackhawks?Robert Thomas is yet to produce a point through the first two games, but with a matchup against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, can the St. Louis Blues captain break out?

Additionally, Fowler has been very successful on the penalty kill. He ranks fifth in time on ice while shorthanded, and the Blues have yet to allow a goal with Fowler on the ice. 

So despite all the success Fowler is having, why hasn't it resulted in production? Some of it is poor shooting luck. On the power play, the Blues have a shooting percentage of zero percent despite firing seven shots on goal. 

At 5-on-5, the Blues' shooting percentage with Fowler is a measly 5.41 percent, the fourth-lowest on the team. 

These numbers are bound to balance out. The Blues and Fowler won't have this poor shooting luck all season. Once the pucks start finding the back of the net, points will start pouring in.

But even if they didn't, Fowler provides stability and affects the game plenty. He's proving he can be relied upon and win his minutes consistently. 

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