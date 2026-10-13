Despite No Points, Cam Fowler Has Been Great For The St. Louis Blues

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 8:16 PM
Cam Fowler is yet to record a point in any of the St. Louis Blues' first five games, but the 34-year-old leads the team in ice time and has posted strong analytics early on. Fowler has been stellar for the Blues and is bound to break out offensively sooner rather than later.
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