Dvorsky Continues To Shine For Upstart Slovakia At Olympics; Suter, Switzerland Go Down In Heartbreak Fashion

"It can catapult his confidence," Montgomery said of Dvorsky. "To do this on the world stage in the Olympics, it's one of the biggest events you can ever do it. It's like seeing a player do it not only in the NHL playoffs but also the American (Hockey) League. It gives you the confidence that you know how to stay in the moment, how to execute in the moment, and how to come through in big moments. And when you're a gifted player like Dvorsky is, this gives you the confidence that you can do it. That's a big mental hurdle to achieve."