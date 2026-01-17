Dylan Holloway Will Play On Upcoming Road Trip, Other Injury News For St. Louis Blues

Forward practiced in full on Saturday; Jim Montgomery confirmed Holloway will play at some point; Suter will not travel; Joseph will travel
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Forward Dylan Holloway is on the cusp of returning to the lineup from a right high ankle sprain injury.
The St. Louis Blues winger was a full participant in practice once again on Saturday prior to the team departing on a three-game road trip that begins Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Holloway was mixing in with a line that has featured Dalibor Dvorsky flanked by Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou, but he was practicing on the second power play unit with Pavel Buchnevich, Dvorsky, Oskar Sundqvist and Justin Faulk.
"He is coming on the trip," Blues coach Jim Montgomery confirmed. "he's probably going to play on the trip because it's an eight-day (trip). He's getting close. Today was the first (full) day with the team and he did well, but now we've got to see how he feels, right? He's got to pass some tests on his own so that he's confidant."
Holloway, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 33 games this season, has missed the past 15 games but has been skating regularly for the better part of a week or so.
As for Pius Suter, who also has a high ankle sprain of his own and has missed the past nine games, he will not accompany the team and will miss at least three more games.
Suter, who has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 37 games this season, has skated on his own and been able to work out off ice but hasn't been a participant with the group yet so his return will be longer.
Mathieu Joseph, who is nursing a left elbow infection, will accompany the team on the trip, which goes to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and Dallas Stars on Friday before the Blues open a four-game homestand on Jan. 24 against the Los Angeles Kings.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.