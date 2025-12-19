Familiar Blues Names Land On Another Trade Board

The NHL trade freeze kicks in tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST, and while there aren't expected to be many, if any, moves made before then, it's still a possibility.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic released the second version of his trade board, which features three St. Louis Blues players. Of the three Blues players to land on this list, two featured in the top 10 and another featured in the top 15.

The first Blues player to appear on the board was Justin Faulk at No.7. It's not surprising to see Faulk land this high on the list. The 33-year-old is tied for the team lead in goals with eight and has added 18 points in 36 games. He's in the sixth season of a seven-year contract, which pays him $6.5 million annually. Right-shot defenseman, especially those who are considered strong puck movers, are always hot commodities, and this year is no different.

"A prototypical professional with 1,000 NHL games already under his belt, Faulk is playing more than 23 minutes per night in his 15th season," wrote Johnston. "He is a stout five-on-five defender who chips in a bit offensively and generally keeps things steady. He is also a right shot capable of playing both sides of the ice. As an added bonus, his contract was front-loaded, which means he’s owed less in actual cash than his actual cap hit now that he’s down to the final two seasons on it."

With the versatility and veteran leadership Faulk provides, teams will be willing to join bidding wars to land Faulk's services.

Next on the list and coming in just one spot behind Faulk was netminder Jordan Binnington. The 32-year-old is starting to lose his crease to Joel Hofer, a much younger goaltender. Plenty of pressure is on Binnington's shoulders at the moment, and it seems to be affecting him.

His 3.71 goals-against average and .873 save percentage just aren't good enough, and if the Blues continue to struggle, a trade might be best for both parties.

"Binnington hit mid-December with some of the worst numbers among starting NHL goalies, including 13.41 goals saved below expected, per Evolving-Hockey," told Johnston. "That’s a reflection of how poorly things have gone for the Blues as a whole. Still, he’s earned a reputation as a big-game goalie who rises to the occasion under the most intense pressure, and that’s going to have allure for any contenders looking for an upgrade in the crease. Binnington’s contract includes a 14-team no-trade clause and runs through the end of next season."

The final Blues player to land on the board was Brayden Schenn, who has been on the trade market and in rumors for quite some time now. The 34-year-old captain is having a poor offensive season with just six goals and 13 points in 36 games, and his defensive game isn't at the level it once was.

Teams around the NHL believe Schenn has more to offer than what he's shown this season, and it's why he appeared at No.13 on Johnston's trade board.

"The Blues are off to a dismal start, which has prompted management to take a hard look at what they’ve got. Schenn could be the first player to go," said Johnston. "His name was prominent in trade discussions last season, and he’s since seen a full no-trade clause get converted to a 15-team no-trade list, giving him less control in the process. Schenn’s offensive output is well off its usual levels, but he should still carry value as a reliable center capable of impacting the game at both ends of the ice. He’s scored at a 22-goal, 54-point pace across a 17-year NHL career."

With GM Doug Armstrong's openness to make moves, deals can come to fruition at any moment, but for now, it seems like the Blues will enter the trade freeze without any action. When it re-opens on Dec. 28, things are subject to change quickly.

