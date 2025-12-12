Oilers Acquire Tristan Jarry From Penguins; Takes Them Out Of Contention To Acquire Jordan Binnington

This morning, the Edmonton Oilers acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a blockbuster deal.

The full deal sees Edmonton receive goaltender Jarry and right winger Sam Poulin from Pittsburgh in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL draft. The Oilers also acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Although it's a trade between a Pacific Division team and a Metropolitan Division team, it has implications with the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers were pondering a move to acquire Jordan Binnington from the Blues if he became available, as several reports have indicated that the Oilers had interest and the Blues were open to ideas.

The trade to acquire Jarry, at least for now, shuts that door. Whether the Blues continue to dangle Binnington to other teams as their season continues to go south is unknown, but for now, the consensus No.1 destination for Binnington has been wiped off the board.

Despite Binnington struggling to produce wins and quality starts, his reputation draws plenty of interest. His save percentage is at a career low of .869, and his goals against average is 3.49, but his playoff performances and success on the international stage make him a prime candidate to turn his season around on a better team.

Binnington has been outplayed by Joel Hofer this season and is beginning to lose some of his starts to the 25-year-old. The Blues are committed to another season of Binnington as his contract doesn't expire until the end of the 2026-27 season, so their options are to trade him or help him find his game again.

