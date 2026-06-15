Former Blues Forward Falls Short Of Third NHL Stanley Cup Win

It was a back-and-forth series between the two teams before the Hurricanes ramped it up and took over. The Golden Knights won Game 1; the Hurricanes responded in Game 2 before the Golden Knights won Game 3 once again. But a goaltending switch to Brandon Bussi changed momentum, and the Hurricanes rallied off three consecutive wins to claim victory 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.
While the Hurricanes go home to celebrate, the Golden Knights are left heartbroken. One of those heartbroken players is former St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.
Barbashev played seven seasons with the Blues, notching 78 goals and 178 points in 410 games. Barbashev was traded to the Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season and helped them win the Stanley Cup. Barbashev was sent to the Golden Knights in exchange for prospect Zach Dean.