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Former Blues Forward Falls Short Of Third NHL Stanley Cup Win

Julian Gaudio
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Former St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev fell short of winning his third Stanley Cup as the Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup final.

On Sunday, June 14, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 to secure their second Stanley Cup win in franchise history. 

It was a back-and-forth series between the two teams before the Hurricanes ramped it up and took over. The Golden Knights won Game 1; the Hurricanes responded in Game 2 before the Golden Knights won Game 3 once again. But a goaltending switch to Brandon Bussi changed momentum, and the Hurricanes rallied off three consecutive wins to claim victory 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. 

While the Hurricanes go home to celebrate, the Golden Knights are left heartbroken. One of those heartbroken players is former St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.

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Barbashev played seven seasons with the Blues, notching 78 goals and 178 points in 410 games. Barbashev was traded to the Golden Knights during the 2022-23 season and helped them win the Stanley Cup. Barbashev was sent to the Golden Knights in exchange for prospect Zach Dean.

Dean has been unable to crack the Blues’ roster.

The St. Louis Blues have locked up their third pending RFA this week, handing out one-year, two-way contract extensions to forwards Zach Dean and Dylan Peterson.
thehockeynews.comSt. Louis Blues Sign Zach Dean, Dylan Peterson To Two-Way ContractsThe St. Louis Blues have locked up their third pending RFA this week, handing out one-year, two-way contract extensions to forwards Zach Dean and Dylan Peterson.

Barbashev, on the other hand, has enjoyed career seasons in Vegas, most recently recording 61 points this regular season. The 30-year-old has thrived in Vegas, utilized in numerous roles. 

Barbashev has excelled playing on the top line with Jack Eichel or in a third-line defensive role. Wherever placed, Barbashev has produced and fulfilled his role. 

Although he fell just short of his third Stanley Cup, Barbashev scored several clutch goals and finished the 2025-26 post-season with six goals and 14 points in 22 games.

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