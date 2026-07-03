Four NHL Players Who Left The St. Louis Blues In Free Agency

While the St. Louis Blues have made additions via free agency, they have also lost players. Today, we highlight four players who have left the Blues organization.
Now, two days removed from the beginning of free agency, the dust has settled, and the rapidness of the moves has slowed down.
The St. Louis Blues have added Ross Johnston, a physical fourth-line forward, while also re-signing Jonatan Berggren and Dillon Dube. The Blues have also made some other deals, most notably trading for Mason McTavish on draft night.
But while the team adds, players are always going to be leaving the organization.
That statement is true for four former Blues players: Matthew Kessel, Hunter Skinner, Akil Thomas and Justin Holl.
While none of these players were major factors in the Blues’ lineup, losing depth, especially three right-handed defensemen, is nothing to really scoff at. With that in mind, the Blues should be able to navigate these losses without any issues.
Hunter Skinner, D, Nashville Predators
Skinner was a player Blues fans wanted to see in the NHL, but it just never happened. Originally a fourth-round draft pick by the New York Rangers in 2019, Skinner played just one NHL game with the Blues in the 2025-26 season.
His Blues tenure was spent in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he was a solid two-way defender.
He’ll now join the Nashville Predators on a two-way contract for one season. The 25-year-old will become a Group-6 UFA if he doesn’t play 79 NHL games this season.
Matthew Kessel, D, New York Islanders
Kessel was given a better opportunity to shine in St. Louis, but he was never able to emerge as an everyday defenseman. During his Blues tenure, Kessel played 99 NHL games over five seasons, scoring three goals and totaling 13 points.
Most of his early career has been spent shuttling between the NHL and AHL.
Now with the New York Islanders, Kessel is on a standard one-way contract, which means that if the Islanders want to send him to the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers. As with the Blues this past year, Kessel will likely be used as a seventh defenseman, entering the lineup when someone is injured.
Akil Thomas, C, Vancouver Canucks
Once a highly coveted prospect, Akil Thomas just hasn’t been able to take that next step and lock down a role in the NHL. In fact, he hasn’t played an NHL game since 2024-25.
Acquired in a mid-season trade, Thomas joined the Thunderbirds for 20 regular-season games, scoring five goals and nine points. In the post-season, he potted three goals and six points in 12 games.
Thomas now joins the Vancouver Canucks on a two-way contract. With the Canucks in a rebuilding state, there could be an avenue for Thomas to earn a call-up and impress in the NHL.
Justin Holl, D, Washington Capitals
Holl was once a trusted defensive defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but his career has turned sideways very quickly, and he is now fighting tooth and nail to keep a spot in the NHL.
Holl played just nine games with the Blues and joins a Washington Capitals team where he will likely serve as a seventh defenseman until Rasmus Sandin returns from his long-term injury.
In the 2025-26 season, Holl played his first game in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins since the 2017-18 season.
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