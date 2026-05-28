Holloway Scores For Canada In Shutout Win Over USA At World Championship

St. Louis Blues forward had been held without a point for five straight games, moved to a line with fellow Blues teammate Robert Thomas
A move to a different line paid dividends for St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway.
Holloway scored for Canada in a 4-0 win over the United States at the World Championship in Switzerland on Thursday, helping the Canadians exact some level of revenge for the gold medal loss to USA at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Holloway, who had been held without a point for Canada's last five pool play games, was moved to a line with Blues teammate Robert Thomas and Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets) on Thursday.
Holloway took a long stretch pass from Scheifele, skated into the offensive zone, had his initial shot blocked by Ryan Ufko (Nashville Predators) before burying his rebound past goalie Devin Cooney (Calgary Flames) at 9:48 of the second period for a 2-0 Canada lead:
After two goals and an assist in his first two games of the tournament, Holloway is now at three goals and an assist and is a plus-2 with one game-winning goal in eight games for the Canadians, who will play in the semifinals on Saturday.
Holloway had three shots on goal and was a plus-1 in 16:36 of ice time. Thomas had two shots on goal and was a plus-1 in 15:05 of ice time.
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