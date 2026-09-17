'I Want To Be Here ... I Love This City' -- Jimmy Snuggerud Wants To Be Part Of Long-Term Future With St. Louis Blues

Snuggerud, who had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 70 games in his first full NHL season, enters this season in the final year of his entry-level contract and will be quite the bargain at a $950,000 cap hit that includes a $1.55 million average annual value. But what about beyond? We won’t speculate, but it’s a known factor that the 22-year-old, who was recently engaged, will get a nice, hefty payday. Depending on what the term and dollars come to eventually, Snuggerud has no desire to get a deal done with anyone but the team that drafted him and he most certainly sees himself here for the long term as part of the core.