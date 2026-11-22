“I think honestly, the dressing room hasn’t felt that much different,” Neighbours said. Guys are committed to sticking to the process of a long season and that’s hockey. You’re going to have games where you play really well and you don’t score, you don’t play well and you score lots. It’s a weird game and it has a weird way of rewarding you that way. I’m just proud of our team for the way we stuck through it for that stretch of games where we weren’t scoring and it kind of felt like the sky was falling and now you come through it three, four games later and we’re scoring at will. That’s hockey for you, it’s a long season and you’re going to go through highs and lows and our group’s done a good job of staying even-keeled and just continue to grind day to day.”