St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 22, 2026 2:23 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 2:23 PM
Updated Nov 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Fifteen goals most in Enterprise Center history set just four days ago against Ducks; Neighbours five assists ties franchise record, sets record for fastest three points to start game; 22 goals ties for most three-game stretch in franchise history; Blues finally get to three straight wins
ST. LOUIS – Well, where shall we begin?
Another home game, another bushel of goals, another record broken in that regard, and more records were sealed by the St. Louis Blues in their wild 9-6 win against the New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Tuesday’s 8-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks set the record for most combined goals in Enterprise Center history and lasted all of … four days.
The Blues tied a franchise record for most goals (22) scored in a three-game stretch, matching the mark set Jan. 25-29, 1991.
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Jake Neighbours broke Brett Hull’s record for quickest to reach three points in a game at the start by getting three of his five assists in 5:53; he also became the seventh Blue to record five assists in a game, last done by Torey Krug.
Brandon Carlo scored his first goal as a Blue and the first goal in over two years, Jonatan Berggren scored his first multi-goal game with the Blues and second of his NHL career, and Jimmy Snuggerud scored his 35th NHL goal in his 100th game.
I don’t even know where to dive into this game, but we’ll try, especially since the Blues (12-9-2) have finally – on their fifth try this season – won three in a row …
* Like a good Neighbour, Jake was always there – He was a helper machine tonight, and Neighbours fueled the Blues’ offense early and often, assisting on each of the first three goals to break Hull’s record, who also had three assists in 6:57 on Oct. 26, 1996.
His first three assists are the third-fastest in NHL history to start a game behind Guy Lafleur (5:37 on March 27, 1979) and former Blue Pavol Demitra (5:43 on Nov. 13, 2005).
“Yeah, it’s cool,” Neighbours said. “… It’s cool to be mentioned in the same company as those names. I’m not going to read into it too much. Those guys are Hall of Famers and a higher pedigree than I am, but obviously just one of those nights where things were working for me.”
He also became the second active player to record three points in the opening six minutes of a game behind John Tavares (5:10 on Dec. 23, 2019) with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
“I started to hear some rumblings (of breaking records), but I’m not too sure of what I tied or what I beat or anything like that,” Neighbours said. “Just happy we pulled out the win and I can contribute.”
He had his five assists by the 8:59 mark of the second period when the Blues were ahead 7-4 and became the first Blue since Krug also had five assists on Feb. 11, 2024 against the Montreal Canadiens.
“It just felt like it was a bit of a dream honestly,” Neighbours said. “It didn’t really feel real. ‘TK’ was minus-1 when he did it, I’m going to text him and let him know about that, that I finished plus (two). … I’m going to get him, one text … I feel like I almost enjoyed watching someone else do it more. You get to celebrate them more and be all ecstatic about it and stuff. I’m not going to celebrate myself. I’d rather see someone else do it.
“… You kind of just feel lighter and ‘Holly’ came up and chirped me and said, ‘You’re playing with house money now,’ so you kind of have that feeling where you feel good about yourself. Obviously a couple on the stat sheet, but I didn’t think I did anything miraculous, just trying to see plays, make them and guys were scoring when I did make the plays. It feels good obviously early in the game and tried to keep it going.”
Neighbours is on quite a run now with nine points (one goal, eight assists) the past three games to give him 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 23 games, which puts him at a pace of 65 points this season, which would be a career-high; he’s already halfway to his point total of last season done in 69 games, and I loved Blues coach Jim Montgomery’s answer when I asked him about Neighbours.
“You know what I’m happy for Jake about is Jake Neighbours will do anything,” Montgomery said. “I started the year, I talked to him about playing the third line; there’s no way that I believe Jake Neighbours wants to play on the third line, but he was like, 'Whatever you need coach, I'll do it.' Moved him up to the first line for a couple games; he's played on the second line. He's never asked to be moved, he's never asked for more ice time. He just goes out and earns it. For a guy like him to be getting five assists in a game, it's just very rewarding for a guy that thinks team as much as he does, get rewarded individually in a team game where we played really well offensively.”
It’s crazy to think that a week ago, the Blues’ offense was anemic, scoring only 19 in 10 games and dead-last in the league at 1.9 per game but 22 in three is crazy good, and Neighbours is at the forefront of it all.
“I think honestly, the dressing room hasn’t felt that much different,” Neighbours said. Guys are committed to sticking to the process of a long season and that’s hockey. You’re going to have games where you play really well and you don’t score, you don’t play well and you score lots. It’s a weird game and it has a weird way of rewarding you that way. I’m just proud of our team for the way we stuck through it for that stretch of games where we weren’t scoring and it kind of felt like the sky was falling and now you come through it three, four games later and we’re scoring at will. That’s hockey for you, it’s a long season and you’re going to go through highs and lows and our group’s done a good job of staying even-keeled and just continue to grind day to day.”
* Carlo deserved a goal – finally – He does so many other things for the Blues since they acquired him from the Maple Leafs on the second day of the 2026 NHL Draft for two third-round picks in the same draft, but for Carlo, he go the goal machine started 1:51 into the game with a simple wrister to the net that had eyes and beat Connor Hellebuyck over the right shoulder:
The Blues had traffic at the net, including Snuggerud, and when the Devils inexplicably challenged for goalie interference, there was no chance after seeing the replays that was getting overturned.
“Very good,” Carlo said of scoring. “It’s been a long time since I put one in the back of the net. I’ve just been sticking with my game and it’s great to get rewarded. I know it’s not something that is a big part of my game, but obviously it feels good to contribute in that way.
“… I only score weird ones. For sure (the review was anxious). I was like, ‘It’s been years. I can’t have this one get called back.’ It was nice. I didn’t think there was much there with the goalie interference and I’m glad it stayed.”
Carlo hasn’t heard his name called scoring a goal in some time and the great Tom Calhoun barely had enough time to get Carlo’s name out before Snuggerud’s goal.
“That’s OK, I’m glad we were piling up some goals in this game,” Carlo said. “Obviously a great job on the offensive side of things. We’ve still got to clean some things up in our own end, but it’s fun to see the puck go in the net for all the guys.”
Don’t think for a second the Blues didn’t appreciate it and were celebrating the goal by a guy that has been doing all the other things it takes to win, defending, blocking shots, killing penalties, etc.
“It’s pretty positive when defenseman like that score,” Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich said. “I’m super-happy for him.”
Carlo's goal was part of 10 points by Blues defensemen, including this Mailloux goal that has now given him six points (two goals, four assists) his past two home games:
* Don’t look now, but Robert Thomas is heating up – Neighbours has nine points in three games, but so does Robert Thomas now, who has two goals, seven assists in recording three straight three-point games after a goal and two assists for the second straight home game.
He finished off this Neighbours 2-on-1 pass at the backdoor on the backhand at 5:53 of the first that made it 3-0:
Thomas’ third straight three-point game (two goals, seven assists) made him the seventh player in Blues history to post a run of that length. Keith Tkachuk (four games in 2005-06) was the only one to do it in the past 25 years.
Thomas’ 79th multi-assist passed Hull for second-most in Blues history behind Bernie Federko (166).
* So long Connor Hellebuyck – The man nearly single-handed won the game for Team USA in the gold medal game against Canada stopping 41 of 43 shots. Enterprise Center seems to be a house of horrors for Hellebuyck, who was pulled after allowing goals on four consecutive shots; he faced six in total.
The Devils goalie has now been pulled in four of his past six starts in this building, including all three games in 2025 during the Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets; he was gone after Broberg made it 4-1 at 9:03 of the first:
“I don’t make much of it,” Montgomery said. “He’s not in our conference, he’s not in our division anymore. But I just like the way we attacked the blue paint early in the game and were able to get him out of the net.”
* Snuggerud is getting paid – Yeah, in his contract year, now leading the Blues with 13 goals after rifling in a power-play goal following the Devils’ goalie interference challenge that gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period, Snuggerud is on pace for 47 goals this season:
His 35th goal in his 100th game was the fourth-most in Blues history in their first 100 games behind Jorgen Pettersson (50), Joe Mullen (44) and Wayne Babych (39):
I talked to Snuggerud about the art of shooting and there were compliments about his shot from Anaheim Ducks sharpshooter and former Team USA World Junior teammate Cutter Gauthier along with Montgomery, who compared Snuggerud’s shot to the great Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders and will have a story on it later this next week.
* Commitment to the net and contributions from all four lines – The scoring has been spread out these past three games, and lots ot it has to do with the net front traffic and guys being around loose pucks, which was the case again on Saturday.
Berggren was the only multi-goal scorer and that’s because he tossed in the empty-netter at 17:43 of the third period to seal the game after scoring on his second breakaway opportunity of the game at 1:07 of the third to make it a 8-4 game:
“There’s no question that we’re doing things faster, and when you do things faster, you end up at the net,” Montgomery said. “The first goal, Carlo’s goal, that’s a great screen by 18 (Thomas) and 21 (Snuggerud).”
* Defensively, Blues have gotten leaky – The offense is great, yes, but let’s not gloss over the fact the Blues allowed six goals in this game, and many of them came off loose, defensive mistakes, and Jordan Binnington, who faced 43 shots, including 20 in the third period, was under some bombardment at times.
Sure, people will question his game and say that the Blues’ backup “sucked” – is the term I got a lot tonight – and has not been good for quite some time, but the Devils’ expected goals in this game was 4.623 according to moneypuck.com. But the fact of the matter is this is now 19 goals against on home ice the past three games. That won’t cut it.
“I think just clean up certain aspects of our game, play a little bit more responsible at times,” Carlo said. “You can get excited when you’re putting pucks in the net, but overall, we just kind of need to do a better job in our own zone and in the neutral zone. I think they’re manageable and easy fixes for us, it’s just taking the wherewithal to make those little things happen and not get too ahead of ourselves on the offensive side of things.”
Buchnevich added, “9-6, probably fans happy, coaches wasn’t happy, but I’ll bet it was fun to watch.
“I am happy. Fun to play those games. Once in a while, I’ll take those.”
Not so much for the coach.
“The season’s a long year; you’ve got to win games all kinds of different ways,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes the game gets sloppy. Tonight’s game was sloppy by both teams. We got the lead and there’s crazy things going on, like two broken sticks goals against us, but we gave up penalties and we got a little soft I thought defensively, I thought, with our physicality and how we defended the slot, and that allowed them to get back in the game for a little while.”
You can scoff at Jordan Binnington, who faced 43 shots and allowed six goals yet again, all you want, and yes, Binnington is not making saves above expected, but the fact is that some big mistakes were made that resulted in goals.
* Team meeting fuels forwards offensively – Buchnevich’s goal made it 5-3 3:55 into the second period:
He spoke of a team meeting with the forwards the players had with Montgomery and they’ve come out with flying colors.
“Ask Monty about meeting,” Buchnevich said. Just ask. That's it.”
It came prior to the 8-6 win over the Ducks last Tuesday, and the players seemed to take it personal.
“I wasn't happy with our forward group and I let them know it,” Montgomery said. “Ever since then, they've been scoring on a tear, so I like it. They're proving me wrong. They can keep proving me wrong to the tune of the goals they're scoring right now and I'll take it every game.
“I used certain words in the English vocabulary as adjectives, as adverbs, nouns, verbs.”
It’s the second straight home game the Blues have gotten goals from eight different players.
“That’s something we talked about before we started scoring all these goals,” Neighbours said. “We’re going to score by committee. That’s the way our team’s built. We don’t have the McDavids, the Kucherovs. We have a lot of really good players that are capable of scoring and we have it throughout our lineup. Our goal as a team is to set each other up well, roll our lines shift after shift and I think when we do that effectively, we hem teams in, you play O-zone and guys are touching the puck and you just feel more confident.”
And the power play was humming after a successful game in Pittsburgh Thursday that didn't net any goals but did set up 5-on-5 goals immediately afterward. It was 2-for-2 on Saturday, including this Mason McTavish breakaway finish at 8:59 of the second on former Blue Jake Allen that made it 7-4:
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