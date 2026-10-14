Instant Analysis: Blues Bludgeon Senators 7-2 With More Solid PK Work, Two Goals Each From Suter, McTavish, Neighbours

Claude Giroux scored at 17:52 of the second to cut the Blues’ lead to 2-1 and make this an interesting third period of what they thought would be at least a one-shot deficit. And it was a goal that I thought Blues defenseman Brandon Carlo played well; it was just some bad luck that after taking the red-hot Tim Stutzle with him behind the net, the puck hit the side of the goal and Stutzle was alert in getting to his feet and finding a seam to Giroux coming down the interior of the right circle and beating Joel Hofer with a really good shot.