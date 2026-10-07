Instant Analysis: Blues Fall To Lowly Blackhawks 4-2, End Road Trip On Sour Note

“We were playing pretty well in the second until we actually scored that goal that got overturned,” Montgomery said. “There’s another area where we have to be more disciplined. That was one of three offsides we had. There was another two that were missed. Robert Thomas had a wrist shot that the goalie made a good save, blocker, stick save on in the second, that was offsides too. We’ve got to be more disciplined at the line and be able to play the right way. That’s a big part of the game, staying onsides.”