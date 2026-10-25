Instant Analysis: Blues Get A Hearty Dose Of Humble Pie In 4-0 Loss To Defending Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes

“Very humbling,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Also, (a) tutorial by the Stanley Cup champions about how to play to who you are no matter the score. They were as committed in the third period up 3-0, up 4-0 as they were at the start of the game. It’s an opportunity for us … it’s hard work, but that hard work becomes who you are when you do it every day and in practice and it translates. That’s what we’re trying to grow and grow into. Unfortunately, we expected early in the year with a lot of new faces and I don’t want to say young team because I don’t even know where we are in the scope of ages in the league. … It’s humbling when you see it happen to everyone in our lineup. They stick-check pucks, they go through arms, they’re above us, so that’s an elite team in the league, if not the elite team in the league, and that’s what we’ve got to work towards every day, and we’ll get there.”