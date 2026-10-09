Instant Analysis: Blues Let Another Winnable Game Slip Away, 3-2 In Overtime To Celebrini-Less Sharks

Montgomery said, “In three of our four games, I’m not positive of this one yet, but I’m assuming we have more Grade A chances 5-on-5. This would be three out of four. So our process of what we believe in, getting more Grade A chances of winning the net front battles, which we’re doing consistently again this year; the only game that we haven’t done those things is the Colorado game and as you would have guessed, but besides that, there’s a lot of positives that are coming. The fact that we’re not scoring is causing the results to be magnified in the wrong direction. If we are a process-oriented team, we look at what the numbers are telling us, and in practice, our players need to bear down and score goals. Scoring’s a habit just like skating fast and stopping and starting and creating good habits, screening the goalie. Those are things we’ve got to bury. I think we missed a couple open nets tonight and you think, ‘Oh jeez, they just got their stick on it,’ but if you do it in practice, then it just becomes natural. You try to bury the puck right through the net, make a hole in the net like Brett Hull would.”