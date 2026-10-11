Instant Analysis: Blues Rally For Much-Needed Win, 5-3 Over Blue Jackets

“It’s the way they did it. Good defense led to their offense and usually when you’re not getting results, you’re cutting corners there and I think they were all, I don’t know what they were, but they were all minus into tonight,” Montgomery said. ‘I think they were all like plus-2 or something like that. Holloway might have been plus-3 because he had three assists. So it was a good night for them, but it was a good night for a lot of people.”