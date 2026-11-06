Instant Analysis: Blues Rally To Steal Point, Eventually Fall In OT 5-4 To Devils

Barron barried it up the left side, his off side and only had Dougie Hamilton to beat. He had both options available: shoot the puck himself or try to sauce a pass to Thomas, which he chose to do. Now in hindsight, it's easy to sit back and say he should have shot it. I'm looking at the play and Hellebuyck was playing the shot, and Hamilton was playing pass, giving up the shot. Barron almost looked like he tried a fake-shot-pass and Hamilton didn't bite, knocking it away, then having the sense to throw it off the boards for Bratt to get a breakaway and beat Binnington -- for the fourth time in this game -- through the five-hole: