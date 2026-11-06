Instant Analysis: Blues Rally To Steal Point, Eventually Fall In OT 5-4 To Devils

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 6, 2026 3:24 AMPublished Nov 6, 2026 3:24 AM
Updated Nov 6, 2026 3:29 AM
Another third-period comeback was in the works for St. Louis, which has been good in the final 20 minutes; key penalty kill in third; chance to grab game back in second period fell short; Blues were blitzed in opening 20, fortunate to only be down one; net front presence much better
In the end, you have to look at it as a huge point.
That's the only way to feel after the St. Louis Blues, left for dead in the third period, made a massive comeback against the New Jersey Devils, only to fall short in overtime, falling 5-4 to the Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Thursday.
The Blues (7-7-2) were down three goals (4-1) before fighting back to tier the game scoring three goals in 3:08, including a pair 18 seconds apart to at least steal a point.
But Jesper Bratt saved the Devils' bacon with a breakaway goal at 1:26, beating Jordan Binnington five-hole (more on that later) to end it.
Let's get into it, shall we ...
* Another big comeback -- There just wasn't a ton going on for the Blues at the start of the third period, but just like when they began this trip with a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings when they scored three times in the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit, the Blues began to chip away.
Maybe they drew what the Winnipeg Jets did to the Montreal Canadiens two nights ago down 4-0 with under three minutes left in regulation before winning 5-4 in OT, but nonetheless, it started with Mason McTavish, who had a goal and an assist to end a five-game point drought.
Net front presence wasn't nearly good enough in a loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday despite 33 shots on goal, but the Blues did a much better job getting traffic in front of Hellebuyck in this game and finally were rewarded when McTavish potted a rebound goal at 11:46 of the third period to make it a 4-2 game when he was on the doorstep to pounce on Justin Barron's shot from the right circle:
Then came the two goals in 18 seconds when Philip Broberg's slapper from the left circle off a pass from Jake Neighbours (more on him in a bit) that made it 4-3 at 14:36 after a rush up ice and Neighbours backhand sauce pass into space for the speedy defenseman to rip one home:
And then Dalibor Dvorsky took advantage of a Connor Hellebuyck miscue to tie it 4-4 at 14:54 when Dvorsky rimmed a puck around behind the net where Hellebuyck corralled it but then playing it off to his left was picked off by Connor McMichael, who alertly quick-upped it to the front where Dvorsky redirected the puck into an empty cage:
The Blues have a penchant for comebacks, and a good sign for this team is that the Blues are now plus-11 in third periods this season (25-14).
* Penalty kill huge again -- It's been a top 10 unit all season and was 3-for-3 once again in this game and killing off a huge Devils power play with 3:01 remaining in regulation enabled them to complete the process of stealing a point.
Yes, New Jersey did have six of their 36 shots on goal with the man advantage but five of them came on their second one and just one in that critical final one when the Blues did a terrific job taking away the middle of the ice and getting three huge clears to at least get the game to OT.
The Blues came into the game tied for sixth in the league at 84.6 percent and surely will climb even more with another solid performance, and they are now 11-for-12 the past five games.
* Heartbreaker OT goal -- When Barron burst up ice with Robert Thomas for a 2-on-1, you had a sense a comeback was in the works.
Barron barried it up the left side, his off side and only had Dougie Hamilton to beat. He had both options available: shoot the puck himself or try to sauce a pass to Thomas, which he chose to do. Now in hindsight, it's easy to sit back and say he should have shot it. I'm looking at the play and Hellebuyck was playing the shot, and Hamilton was playing pass, giving up the shot. Barron almost looked like he tried a fake-shot-pass and Hamilton didn't bite, knocking it away, then having the sense to throw it off the boards for Bratt to get a breakaway and beat Binnington -- for the fourth time in this game -- through the five-hole:
* Just couldn't finish consistently in the second period opened door for Devils ... or so they thought -- The Blues actually had a good second period to start, a stark contrast to what was happening in the opening 20 minutes with pressure and a huge hit by Neighbours on Devils captain Nico Hischier -- a clean one I might add -- that sparked a quick fight after Timo Meier came in to his captain's defense, and the Blues should have used that for some momentum down 1-0 at the time:
They did have some good looks and good zone time but either a puck is hopping over a stick or a shot is fired off target ... something, anything that will find its way in was just not happening at that moment.
Then the miscues came.
When Anthony Mantha made it 2-0 with the first of two in the period at 12:02, it all started after Dvorsky, puck on his stick, winds up in the neutral zone and all kinds of time and space, still doesn't get a puck in deep after it's deflected and it gets turned back before Bratt is able to beat two Blues off the boards, find Jack Hughes, who completes the tic-tac-toe play as Mantha beats Pius Suter to the slot and redirects a one-touch shot through Binnington's pads.
The Blues did take advantage of a big, big break when Thomas scored a power-play goal at 16:02 to cut the deficit to 2-1. It came after Amadeus Lombardi was called for slashing McMichael's stick but it was clear that that's not how McMichael's stick broke.
The Devils were furious and rightfully so, but Thomas finished off a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle after McTavish cut around the Devils D-man on his backhand and fed Thomas a backhand sauce pass for the finish:
There's the momentum needed again, but nope. Not at that time.
Jesper Boqvist took advantage of a broken play at 18:00 to make it 3-1 after Jimmy Snuggerud got a piece of Luke Hughes' shot right to Boqvist in the slot and he deked around Binnington for the finish.
And Mantha made it 4-1 just 19 seconds later on a breakaway backhand through the pads (a theme in this one) after the Blues had possession in the O-zone, Broberg lost a handle and Mantha was sent in alone.
The Blues actually directed 28 shot attempts (16 of them on goal) but could only beat Hellebuyck once. Just not good enough.
* First period blitzkrieg -- The Devils owned it, the Blues were chasing it for the majority of it, and it could have been much, much worse than the 1-0 deficit that the Blues dealt with courtesy of a Jack Hughes goal at 7:34.
The Blues' puck play, particularly in the D-zone and neutral zone was not particularly good, and they spent the majority of it, at least the first 10-12 minutes of it, chasing the play and chasing the puck, spending a lot of time in the zone as the Devils had the biscuit on a string.
The goal came off a face-off win by Jack Hughes and the Devils were all over puck retrievals in the period and would get another, then go D-to-D before Luke Hughes whipped a shot through Binnington's pads.
At one point halfway through the period, shot attempts were 19-1(!) at one point and wound up 29-10 at the end of it, and it could have been much worse.
Ross Johnston blew up Mantha along the wall with a good, solid hit that for a few moments defused New Jersey's ferociousness and created some moments of their own, including a Cam Fowler shot off the left post with 4:30 left in the period and a net front scramble with Thomas and Snuggerud.
Johnston also had a solid, heavy check on Jonas Siegenthaler early in the third period, and that's what he's paid to do.
Dylan Holloway actually had the best scoring opportunity early in the game when Thomas saucered a puck in to him going in on Hellebuyck but was thwarted 34 seconds into the game, and it wound up being the Blues' only shot attempt -- not just shot on goal but shot attempt -- for the first 10:23 when Brandon Carlo had two attempts at the goal that missed.
Shots on goal would up 16-4 and Binnington had to be good.
* Binnington's game -- As for Binnington, it was a mixed bag.
His first period was really good when the game could have been a lot worse than 1-0, and in the third period, he made some key stops when it was 4-1 and the Blues had nothing going. So in that regard, he kept them at bay and gave them a fighting chance and was part of earning a point they didn't look like they'd get.
But what I have yet to see this year is THAT save ... THE save. The one everyone will talk about the next day.
Give me Mantha's breakaway (Mantha scored both of his goals five-hole). Give me a big stop on Bratt in OT. He got beat four times five-hole in this game. The Devils (11-5-0) picked up on this and took advantage. They used a lot of fake shot, open Binnington up and slide a puck through, or in the case of Luke Hughes, just blow one low and hard and see if it finds its way through, which it did in the first.
Well, on to Nashville where the Blues will try to finish the trip 2-1-1 when it sure looked like they'd be going to Music City 1-2-0.
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