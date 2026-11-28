Montgomery said, "First-line center, when they’re scoring, your team’s always going to be in a better situation. What you don’t appreciate – everyone gets fixated on the points, and rightfully so – is how well he’s playing on the right side of the puck. We thought it changed before he got hot. That game in Detroit, he led us with a goal at the end of the second period, he went and chipped it in, hunted down his own dump-in, got the puck, set it up in front for Snuggerud and we came back from down in the third period. Those are things that he’s doing now as the leader of our team that is getting guys to play the right way. If you look at the last while here, the last seven games or so, if you look at how many pucks we’ve scored on rimmed pucks, it’s a commitment by our team to go forecheck and forecheck the right way.”