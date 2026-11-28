St. Louis Blues
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Nov 28, 2026 12:37 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 12:37 AM
Thomas is heating up with 14 points in past six games; Kaskimaki records first multi-point game in NHL;
ST. LOUIS – The seesaw afternoon matinee between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars on Friday was a tale of special teams and 5-on-5.
When the Blues were playing at even strength, they were playing well within the structure they wanted to win the game. It fueled an early lead. But when penalty issues started to creep in, the game got tight, then they fell behind.
But alas, the third period, where the Blues are as productive as any other team in the NHL, and it came through again with three unanswered goals in a 5-3 win over the Stars at Enterprise Center.
Dylan Holloway (two goals, one assist) and Robert Thomas (one goal, two assists) each led the way with three points, and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki recorded the game-winner and his first multi-point game in the NHL. Joel Hofer, even with his near heart-attack moment in the third period almost giving up the lead with a hiccup handling the puck with a one-goal lead, made some really timely saves and ended up with 25 for the game.
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The Blues (14-9-3) are 5-0-1 their past six games and are 2.3 seconds away from a six-game winning streak, but they suddenly have not only thrust themselves into the wild card picture in the Western Conference but also the top three in the Central Division.
Let’s get into the action …
* As rock-solid a first period as you can play – The 1 p.m. puck drop didn’t affect the Blues one iota.
They were crisp, they were sharp, clean and effective.
And they opened the scoring just 26 seconds in when Philip Broberg made it 1-0 off a face-off win by Pavel Buchnevich, who returned after missing Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury.
Broberg took the puck around the left hand side, then around the net and had time and space to throw a puck to the net that caromed in off the skate of Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, who was tied up at the net with Jonatan Berggren:
It was the fourth-fastest goal by a Blues defenseman to start a game, behind Rob Ramage (0:09 on Jan. 24, 1987), Carl Gunnarsson (0:15 on Oct. 10, 2017) and Chris Pronger (0:21 on Jan. 12, 2004).
The Stars were playing with some fire early, and the Blues had themselves three 2-on-1 attacks that they couldn’t make connections on, or else the lead could have been more than the 2-0 score when Thomas converted at 12:19 off a real nifty backhand pass by Holloway off the left side of the wall in stride for Neighbours, who threaded a pass to the back side where Thomas finished:
“I didn't think he was going to be able to slip that one through,” Thomas said of Holloway’s initial pass. ‘Pretty great pass and then just try to get to the backdoor, free up my stick and Jake timed it well. It was pretty easy for me after that.”
* Penalty troubles – The Stars (15-8-2) started the second period with more fire and more fluidity in their game, and the legs were churning.
What it did was force the Blues into penalty troubles, including two quick ones by Buchnevich (tripping) at 7:41 and Broberg (delay of game) at 7:47 that gave the Stars a 5-on-3 for 1:54.
It didn’t go well as Roope Hintz was on the doorstep to redirect a Jason Robertson pass past Hofer at 8:38 to make it a 2-1 game, and then Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:44 after Hofer made an initial save on Wyatt Johnston but Robertson was there to knock in the rebound.
“We’re taking a lot of stick penalties right now, and that’s usually a sign of we’re not skating to the defensive side,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. ‘You get caught reaching. I’m not sure if I agree with all of (the calls), but that happens.”
The Blues wound up being shorthanded in this game five time – albeit for 10 seconds on one of them – and were just 50 percent on the kill, which is one of their worst efficiency games statistics-wise of the season.
“Just being able to fight through that second period, we put ourselves in trouble, whether it's penalty trouble, and they were on us the whole period,” Thomas said.
* Third period magic strikes again – It didn’t start that way, because the Blues, for one of the few times, had a lapse in coverage back-checking when Robertson got his second of the game 1:06 into the third to give the Stars a 3-2 lead.
But the Blues have this belief that no matter the circumstances, they will find a way.
“That’s the message,” Holloway said. ‘We want an even-keeled bench, whether we’re up a bunch, down a bunch, up in a crucial situation or down. They score there to start the third. It was even-keeled on the bench like we wanted and we’ve still got a lot of belief in this group. We knew we could come back and win the game and a lot of guys stepped up.
“I think it’s a combination of things. We’ve got great energy in the room, good vibes. We’ve got a group that’s really pulling together right now and it’s a lot of fun. We’re winning games in different ways and it’s fun for our young group to win games like that. We’re taking pride in our third periods; it’s been our best period. We showed it tonight.”
The Blues needed to somehow match the Stars’ power play and were able to get a big one of their own when Thomas found some soft ice and sauced a pass to Holloway into the high slot and it was off his stick and past Casey DeSmith into the upper left hand corner to tie the game 3-3 at 6:18 after the Blues gained the zone but had trouble connecting off that first pass:
“That was a huge one,” Holloway said. “That’s been a big theme all year, we need our power play to step up in those situations. I think that’s what all the good teams do is their power play steps up when they need it the most. It was a ton of good plays to keep the puck in. Underrated play on that whole sequence was ‘MacT’ (Mason McTavish) on the boards batting it out of the air keeping it in. It’s a credit to everybody and it was a big goal for us.”
The go-ahead and game-winning goal of the year candidate has to go to Kaskimaki, who put the Blues ahead for good at 9:47 and the sequence that led to it was perfection play and passing from Berggren, to Buchnevich, who makes a blind spin-o-rama pass to Kaskimaki, who does the rest with a backhand lift into the top shelf:
“It was a helluva play from ‘Bergy’ and ‘Buchy,’” Kaskimaki said. “It’s pretty easy to put it in from there.”
“It’s just really good hockey,” Montgomery said. ‘The execution by ‘Buchy’ through the (neutral zone), you want to attack the middle of the ice. The longer you hold you the puck in the middle of the ice on a 3-on-2, that’s when you have chances at success. Kicked it out wide, really good job by Berggren getting it back to him, and then we know if that puck goes back to the middle, the guy wide has to drive back post. Kaskimaki did, and what a real high-end assist by ‘Buchy.’”
Holloway agreed.
“That was pretty,” he said. “That was pretty to watch. As a hockey fan, I enjoyed watching that. Obviously a great zone entry, line rush. We practice line rushes every day. To kick it out to ‘Bergy,’ back to ‘Buchy,’ spin-o-rama pass, backhand shelf, that’s a special goal.”
After Holloway’s empty-netter that sealed the win at 19:05, it gave the Blues 42 third-period goals, which leads the league and also a plus-16, also best in the NHL:
“I think there’s a togetherness in our group right now, and I know I’ve used the word belief a lot, but that togetherness that they trust each other, they care for each other and they find ways,” Montgomery said. ‘Like ‘OK, we’re going to come back. We’ll get our game going again.’ It was 2-2 going into the third, and even when it went 3-2, obviously, our bench wasn’t excited about it, but there was a belief that we could come back. The power play was huge because we were kind of flat in those first six minutes of the third.”
“It’s just the belief that we can come back,” Kaskimaki said. ‘We have the offense we needed, we just had to get going in the third period. It was good.”
* Strong on the dots – The Stars have some of the better face-off players in the NHL. Dallas came into the game with a 55.9 percent efficiency rating as a team but the Blues were 59 percent for the game, winning 32 of 54 in the game.
Thomas led the way at 68 percent (15-for-22), Pius Suter was 8-for-13 (62 percent) and Mctavish won 4-of-6 (67 percent).
They held Hintz, one of Dallas’ top face-off specialists, at 6-for-16 (38 percent).
* Thomas heating up – The early-season lack of points from Thomas is sure on the back burner these days.
The Blues' captain, who by the way hosted players and their families at his residence for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday that he said, "I didn't really do much, so not too bad," is on quite the points heater.
With his fourth three-point game in the past six games, Thomas now has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and is now projected to finish with 90 (19 goals, 71 assists), which would be a career-high for him.
"Definitely a little bit different. Even at the beginning, I felt like I was getting some chances, making a good impact," Thomas said. 'Whether they weren't going in and we weren't winning games, that part of it is a little frustrating, so it's nice to see that I was able to kind of able to help push the team over the hump today."
"... It is hard sometimes when (points) are not (coming) and you're losing and you feel like you can be an impact and win some games. It's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But as you get older and mature a little bit, you tend to find some more patience, so that's what I was trying to do."
Montgomery said, "First-line center, when they’re scoring, your team’s always going to be in a better situation. What you don’t appreciate – everyone gets fixated on the points, and rightfully so – is how well he’s playing on the right side of the puck. We thought it changed before he got hot. That game in Detroit, he led us with a goal at the end of the second period, he went and chipped it in, hunted down his own dump-in, got the puck, set it up in front for Snuggerud and we came back from down in the third period. Those are things that he’s doing now as the leader of our team that is getting guys to play the right way. If you look at the last while here, the last seven games or so, if you look at how many pucks we’ve scored on rimmed pucks, it’s a commitment by our team to go forecheck and forecheck the right way.”
Holloway added, "Robby’s a special player. He’s one of the best in the league. I’ve said it many times over, he’s one of the most underrated players in the league. It’s a blessing to play with him. I think at the start of the year, he was making a lot of good plays. For some reason, they just weren’t going in the net. You can see what he can do when they are going in for him and he’s getting the bounces. He’s putting up great numbers and deservedly so."
* Does Hofer scare you? – Look, I know Hofer is one of the – if not the – best puck-handling goalies in the NHL. His confidence is at or near the roof no matter the situations.
More times than not, he will make the right play. I shake my head when teams rim hard pucks around the glass and he finds a way of not only knocking the puck down but quickly executing it up the ice. In most cases, he is like having an extra skater out there.
But there are going to be those instances when it turns to disaster, and it has in the past. This time, it didn't but you could hear the gasp in the 18,096 in attendance.
So can you live with his daring times when it turns into a gaffe and it costs the team a goal or in the case Friday, nearly cost the Blues the lead when they were up 4-3 and it nearly turned into a 4-4 goal:
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