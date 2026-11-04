Instant Analysis: Blues Search For Three-Game Winning Streak Bungled Again In 3-1 Loss To Rangers

Joel Hofer gave the Blues (7-7-1) a chance to win and kept them in it, but they were less than a minute from being shut out for the third time in five games before Pius Suter scored what amounted to be a consolation goal and ended a shutout bid by Dylan Garand, who like the Rangers (8-7-1) was on a four-game losing streak (allowed 15 goals). Garand was on waivers at the start of the season but has been thrust into a top role with Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season and backup Joonas Korpisalo (lower-body injury) also out.