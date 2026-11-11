Instant Analysis: Blues Snap Three-Game Skid With 3-2 Win Over Red Wings

“That was the messaging between periods is that we thought we had a really good period,” Montgomery said. ‘We were playing north, we were playing vertical. We weren’t passing up shots, we were getting to hard areas and we felt it was just a matter of time before it would come and the Suter line started off the second period with great fashion. Another rimmed puck to a forecheck, a couple bodies out, then we cycle it and then we get it to the crease and we bang home a puck.