It was happening before the goal that gave the Penaguins a 1-0 lead, but the Blues were moving up ice when Holloway fed Connor McMichael along the left side in his zone, and instead of just moving it into the neutral zone at the very least, McMichael dangerously goes back through the middle of the ice trying to hit defenseman Logan Mailloux in stride. But his bad pass was behind Mailloux, the puck never left the zone with the Blues now in retreat mode, and Rakell would eventually score a beautiful redirection of a Trevor van Riemsdyk slapper from near the blue line at 7:38 of the first period to make it 1-0: