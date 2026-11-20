St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 20, 2026 3:27 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:27 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 3:39 AM
Turnover-prone first period found visitors behind before making adjustments, using power-play momentum in second, offensive zone time to create scoring chances; 22 shots in period a season high; Snuggerud, Holloway each net two; Hofer atones for worst game in career in same building with great game
The start would have suggested that the St. Louis Blues would get on that yo-yo they’ve been so accustomed to the past couple of seasons.
Just when they feel like they can reel you back in as a fan, they disappoint. But once again, they’ve built in a good, strong game and have now won four of their past five when Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway each scored twice, and Joel Hofer, who played arguably his worst NHL game in this building, was terrific with a 31-save effort for the Blues, who took control of the game in the second period with a season-high 22 shots on goal in scoring three straight goals en route to a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Robert Thomas had three assists to move into sole possession of third place for all-time franchise leaders in assists, and Justin Barron continues his exceptional -play since being claimed off waivers with his fourth goal of the season.
Let’s get into the game …
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* Careless puck play – The opening 20 minutes had a number of Blues make sloppy, careless mistakes with the biscuit.
It was happening before the goal that gave the Penaguins a 1-0 lead, but the Blues were moving up ice when Holloway fed Connor McMichael along the left side in his zone, and instead of just moving it into the neutral zone at the very least, McMichael dangerously goes back through the middle of the ice trying to hit defenseman Logan Mailloux in stride. But his bad pass was behind Mailloux, the puck never left the zone with the Blues now in retreat mode, and Rakell would eventually score a beautiful redirection of a Trevor van Riemsdyk slapper from near the blue line at 7:38 of the first period to make it 1-0:
Hofer only faced eight shots in the first period but had to make some nice stops with the Blues giving away too much good ice, and it could have been 2-0 late after Jake Neighbours gave it away late in the period trying to get it to Philip Broberg.
It seemed like a continuation of the final five minutes of the third period of Tuesday’s 8-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks when the Blues got careless and sloppy with the puck instead of being assertive and just making simple, smart plays with it.
* A fearless second period created by power play momentum – Whatever was said and the adjustments needed after that first period was heard loud and clear.
The Blues got two power plays in that second period and they didn’t score on either, but when you can create momentum off of it, and they did it twice, it can lead to good things.
The Penguins were in good shape when a strange play took place with Mason McTavish and Rutger McGroarty colliding in the high slot area in the Pittsburgh zone.
McGroarty went down and was injured on the play, and the Penguins took exception going after McTavish. Initially, a major penalty was called and that’s OK, because officials can in that case go and look at the play and can uphold the call, reduce the major or eliminate the penalty altogether.
I’ll be honest, it was incidental contact, and even though van Riemsdyk went after McTavish, I thought they were just going to wipe everything off the board and play 5-on-5.
Instead, they reduced McTavish’s major to a minor for roughing and gave van Riemsdyk a double-minor for roughing, so the Blues went from possibly having to kill a five-minute major to having the power play.
And although they didn’t score, they won draws, had sustained zone time, and in doing so, it created the tying goal when Barron’s wrist shot got through a maze of traffic that was originally given to Alexey Toropchenko, then to Pius Suter, and finally, to Barron at 4:58:
A second power play also yielded no goals but it was another one which saw plenty of zone time and opportunities at the net, but it created zone time for a quick 5-on-5 goal again when McMichael, alertly moved to the net from Arturs Silovs’ left and slid a pass into Holloway at the top of the crease for Holloway to lift a shot in at 9:14 for a 2-1 Blues lead:
The Blues pumped a season-high 22 shots on goal in that second period, and Snuggerud was able to get a rebound past Silovs at 17:20 to make it 3-1 with a breakout, a Robert Thomas drop out to Neighbours on the right, Neighbours returns the pass towards Thomas, who redirects it on net creating a rebound for Snuggerud’s team-leading 11th of the season:
And with the assist, Thomas moved past Alex Pietrangelo for sole possession of third place on the all-time franchise list with 342, trailing only Brett Hull (409) and Bernie Federko (721). He finished the night with 344.
That top line with Neighbours combined for seven points (two goals, five assists).
* Are you kidding me Joel Hofer – When you have a lead, it will take key stops by goalies to preserve it.
Hofer made not one, not two, but tree saves in consecutive seconds at 18:10, 18:11 and 18:12 of the second, and the third one on Tommy Novak had to be the best of the best with the outstretched right toe literally completely off his net:
Since returning from the Olympic break last season, Hofer's .928 save percentage is tops in the league among starting goalies. His 2.15 goals-against average is third among goalies with 30 or more starts and his 21 wins is fourth in that time frame.
* Manage the third period – The Blues apparently learned their lesson when they nearly squandered a well-played game for 50-55 minutes on Tuesday by managing the ice and the puck so much better.
If the Penguins get that second goal first, it’s game on the rest of the way. But Snuggerud’s second of the game and fifth career multi-goal game that made it 4-1 at 7:09, and it was the perfect D-zone face-off draw win, quick rim around the boards, wall support, Snuggerud backhanding the puck into the zone from the blue line, Silovs misplayed the puck leaving the Blues the chance to forecheck, which Thomas does, then spins past the great Sidney Crosby to set up the quick Snuggerud shot:
And even though the Penguins did get their second goal, Rakell from the slot off a pinpoint Crosby feed during the 6-on-5 at 15:24 to make it a 4-2 game, Holloway’s empty-netter at 17:16 capped a deserving Blues win:
* Justin Barron gaining more and more responsibility and deservedly so – He finished the game at a plus-3 after being a plus-2 playing alongside Colton Parayko again, and in scoring his fourth goal to give him 13 points in 19 games, maybe Barron deserves some minutes on the power play simply with the things he does with the puck from the point that makes things very dangerous around the oppositions net when the Blues send traffic there.
Barron is now plus-6 on the season after playing 15:25 on the night and just looks so comfortable playing on his offside. He and Parayko are forming quite a formidable pairing:
* Buchnevich, Kaskimaki, Berggren creating – They didn’t get on the scoresheet on Thursday, but according to naturalstattrick.com, the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Jonatan Berggren and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki had a Corsi-for/against at 19-11, or 63.3 percent efficiency with 12 scoring chances for and six against, including seven high-danger scoring chances for and four against.
A big reason was the line created five of the Blues’ 10 rebounds for. The line was on the hunt, forechecking and maintaining O-zone possession.
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