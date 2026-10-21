Instant Analysis: Blues Win Tightly-Contested, Badly-Needed 2-1 Game Over Jets

"I think he’s gone from neutral to overdrive to Lamborghini style here in the last two games if you’re comparing him to a race car," Montgomery said. 'It’s just so fun to watch because he has so much intensity within him and when you watch him skate, he reminds me of (former Minnesota Vikings running back) Adrian Peterson. He ran like he was mad. This guy skates sometimes like he’s mad. ‘I’m going to take it right through your net,’ and it’s inspiring, I think."