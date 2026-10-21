Instant Analysis: Blues Win Tightly-Contested, Badly-Needed 2-1 Game Over Jets

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 21, 2026 4:53 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 4:53 AM
Broberg leading charge with goal, assist, had handprints all over game; power play comes through with clutch goal; Thomas line figuring out defense leads to offense; Hofer rebound control key to limiting Jets offensively; shutting down Blues killers Scheifele, Connor
ST. LOUIS -- The start of a five-game homestand gave the St. Louis Blues a chance to recalibrate after a tough stretch to begin this 2026-27 season in which they played six of their first eight games away from Enterprise Center.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Monday the hope was for the Blues to be above .500 when they opened one of their biggest homestands of the season starting with the Winnipeg Jets but that wasn't the case, so they had to start anew and being more dominant at the confines of home would be a good place to start.
And winning a tightly-contested, low-scoring game is not a bad place to start, and against the Jets, that's usually the case, and the Blues prevailed and got back to .500 with a 2-1 win on Tuesday.
Philip Broberg's power-play goal was the difference in the game, and Joel Hofer stopped 32 shots to help the Blues get back to .500 at 4-4-1 while dropping the Jets to 4-3-2, winning for just the second time in the Central Division this season (2-4-0).
Let's get to those key points ...
* 'Bro' was best player on the ice bar none -- Montgomery referenced Broberg's game on a scale of 1-5 as a "five-plus" on Saturday in their 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators and had even more praise for his No. 1 defenseman, who had his handprints all over this game on both sides of the puck.
"I think he’s gone from neutral to overdrive to Lamborghini style here in the last two games if you’re comparing him to a race car," Montgomery said. 'It’s just so fun to watch because he has so much intensity within him and when you watch him skate, he reminds me of (former Minnesota Vikings running back) Adrian Peterson. He ran like he was mad. This guy skates sometimes like he’s mad. ‘I’m going to take it right through your net,’ and it’s inspiring, I think."
He finished the game playing 23:41, had a game-high six shots on goal and had a hand in both goals scored, including the game-winner when he and Robert Thomas played pitch-and-catch before Broberg stepped into a one-timer from the high slot to beat Stuart Skinner:
“Good pass and I just shot it,” Broberg said. “It was good, good to see it go in.
“You try to read where the PK’ers are and where it’s open space and I think ‘Tommer’ and takes a lot of attention to him there, so they drive to him and good pass and I just tried to hit the net there.”
Thomas was just glad to get another opportunity, as he jokingly referenced, to get another chance to tee up a puck for Broberg.
"I’m surprised he passed it back to me," Thomas said. "My first pass was terrible to him. Nice he gave me another opportunity to pass it back to him, but that whole goal starts with 'Snuggy,' 'Holly' and 'Jakey.' We lose the face-off there and that usually that results in a clear and those three guys had great jumps. They kept the play alive and ultimately won us the game by doing it. It was a great all-around effort."
Broberg was also involved in Jimmy Snuggerud's goal at 12:30 of the first period for a 1-0 Blues lead, getting a couple cracks at the net, puck retrievals, one puck saved at the blue line and a direct seam pass to Dylan Holloway, who quietly extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) before Holloway slid a puck to Snuggerud into the slot before it caromed in off his skate:
Broberg took shifts in this game with Justin Barron, Colton Parayko and Brandon Carlo. His ability to shut down plays with his skating ability enables him to join the rush simply by using his speed.
"I try to help the team in any way I can," Broberg said. "I like to join the rush and skate with the puck a little bit. I like to play good defensively and join the rush, so I think I just want to keep building on that."
When Broberg, who has scored in back-to-back games, affects the game, he's in fact doing plenty.
"A little bit of everything," Thomas said. "He plays against the top pair a lot of the time a lot of the time. He’s power play, penalty kill, a huge part of the team. You can see it in the … especially the last two games, he’s been a monster out there. He’s starting to gain that confidence that he can be a top defender in the league and it’s super-exciting for us."
Hofer added, "He’s fast. He’s all over the ice. He’s shooting it more, which is great. I keep harping on him to keep shooting it. He’s doing that and he’s getting rewarded.
"I’d say he’s just driving the play. His speed’s obviously the biggest thing. Up and down the ice, he’s been great for us. He’s been very steady back there for us and getting a goal tonight’s great for him too."
* Hofer controlling pucks key -- The Jets are a big, heavy and physical team. When they bog you down in the offensive zone, they like to get traffic at the net and pucks aplenty to the goalie.
For Hofer, who faced 33 shots and stopped 32 of them, only allowing a Cole Perfetti backhand through the wickets 32 seconds into the third that tied the game 1-1, making sure the puck stuck to him like velcro was imperative, or else Winnipeg would be able to convert on those loose pucks when they sent plenty of bodies his way.
"That was in the pre-scout that they go to the net hard and they're hungry around there," Hofer said of his hometown team. 'It was obviously a key point, but I thought our 'D' did a good job boxing out and keeping them to the outside, and if there was a rebound, they didn't get much, so it was good."
* Important penalty kill -- Yes, technically the Blues killed Snuggerud's high-sticking penalty that spilled over into the third period by a second, but Perfetti's goal was like a power-play goal, but they had another huge kill to get through when Colton Parayko was whistled for interference with 6:18 to play protecting a one-goal lead.
They did that and then some, minimizing the Jets' zone entry and with Montgomery being so confident in that unit at the start of this season, he was even comfortable enough to utilize Otto Stenberg and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki on it late to cap off an impressive kill that yielded zero shots on goal.
"I'm really comfortable using those two," Montgomery said. "They're smart hockey players, especially on the PK side of things. We have four vets that do a really good job that have been doing it all year, but to have two kids that can spread out the ice time on the bench makes a big difference in how everyone's ice time ends up pretty even."
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