Instant Analysis: Consistency Issues Continue To Keep Inconsistent Blues Down After Falling Again, 3-1 To The Predators

“It tailed off because we don’t commit to doing things the right way for 60 minutes,” Montgomery said. “We played a good, hard first 20 minutes. It’s a 1-1 game, we’re playing a good hockey team, we’ve got to stick with it, and you’ve got to keep playing the same way. We were very aggressive going to their net, we were physical, and if you keep doing that, you wear teams down, but right now, people can say it’s different things that we’re not doing, but it’s always something different and we need to be better. We need to be more committed to who we are and we need to work at a harder rate more consistently.”