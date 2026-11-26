New York had the puck along the right hand side, and former Blues captain Brayden Schenn was able to retrieve the puck in the corner. Pius Suter had Schenn laid up ready to be knocked on his tail and had him lined up for a hard shoulder check that could have ended the play right there but never really put the body weight into it and Schenn fought off the would-be check. Now, your other two forwards (Robert Thomas and Alexey Toropchenko) are in position to make plays, and Thomas sees Suter gets beat off the corner, so he has to try and disrupt Schenn from making a pass, which he tried, and he has to be aware in case Schenn goes to the point where Matthew Schaefer is. But Toropchenko got caught too deep. He’s the one that needs to be closer to the high slot shooter, which was Eklund, so he can close that play down, and when he isn’t, he’s blocking Hofer’s vision, and Hofer already has Jean-Gabriel Pageau to deal with in front of him.