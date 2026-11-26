St. Louis Blues
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Nov 26, 2026 4:13 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:13 AM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 4:16 AM
New York ties it with 2.3 ticks on clock; Blues missing several key pieces played strong road game; McTavish, Holloway get goals; penalty kill gets job done again
Ouch.
Not necessarily because they lost 3-2 in a shootout to the New York Islanders on Wednesday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. but because they played a really good road game and were mere seconds away from winning a fifth straight game.
Missing key pieces in Jimmy Snuggerud and Pavel Buchnevich each to an upper-body injury, Connor McMichael and Brandon Carlo each to a lower-body injury, the Blues got back to a solid defensive structured game and appeared to do enough to perhaps pull out a nice road win heading into Thanksgiving.
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But Victor Eklund’s goal with 2.3 seconds on the clock tied the game at 2-2, and the Islanders won the shootout going 2-for-2 on goals by Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, while Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway were stopped after Jake Neighbours had given them a 1-0 lead.
And alas, the Blues’ winning streak ends at four but their point streak lives on at five (4-0-1) to take their record to 13-9-3 and now beginning a six-game homestand.
Let’s look at the keys to the game …
* Not the ‘Manitoba Miracle’ but a similar result – The Blues were actually defending the 5-on-6 against the Islanders fine. The only problem was they never could really collect the puck and go for the dagger empty-net goal. Their only real possession was Colton Parayko behind the net, but his rim around the boards was knocked down.
New York had the puck along the right hand side, and former Blues captain Brayden Schenn was able to retrieve the puck in the corner. Pius Suter had Schenn laid up ready to be knocked on his tail and had him lined up for a hard shoulder check that could have ended the play right there but never really put the body weight into it and Schenn fought off the would-be check. Now, your other two forwards (Robert Thomas and Alexey Toropchenko) are in position to make plays, and Thomas sees Suter gets beat off the corner, so he has to try and disrupt Schenn from making a pass, which he tried, and he has to be aware in case Schenn goes to the point where Matthew Schaefer is. But Toropchenko got caught too deep. He’s the one that needs to be closer to the high slot shooter, which was Eklund, so he can close that play down, and when he isn’t, he’s blocking Hofer’s vision, and Hofer already has Jean-Gabriel Pageau to deal with in front of him.
Eklund gets a clean look and rips it home and ties the game at 2-2 at 19:57:
It’s just too bad because the Blues had played such a clean game, and it ultimately cost them a point with the Islanders scoring their first 6-on-5 goal of the season.
* Mason McBeauty – The goal that had the Blues on the cusp by Mason McTavish was a beautiful finish, and it came off some good, solid work down low to help make it happen.
And it was one of the call-ups, Otto Stenberg, that was able to fight through and slip past big Logan Stanley behind the net and get the puck back to Logan Mailloux, who wasted little time getting it to the net where a loose puck was created. McTavish collected it, and from the right side of the crease, pulled it to his forehand and lifted a sweet shot over Ilya Sorokin’s right shoulder at 14:00 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead:
Unfortunately for McTavish and the Blues, Sorokin got the last laugh with this beauty of a save in the shootout that set up Bo Horvat’s eventual winner:
* Penalty kill comes up big again – A 1-1 game, tight-checking, not a lot of room, and the Blues had work to do in the third period and did it well killing off both New York power plays.
One came off an Adam Jiricek interference in which the Islanders had no shots on goal and little to no time in the offensive zone, and the other with Thomas in the box for holding, there was solid foundational work with that unit again, a unit that was missing Buchnevich and Carlo on it, but guys like Cam Fowler, who had some key blocks during that second kill, finished with five of the Blues’ 24 blocked shots along with Justin Barron getting extended PK time as well, as well as Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Stenberg.
That unit held the Islanders to no shots on goal and kept it a 1-1 game at the time and improve the Blues to sixth in the league at 83.1 percent on the season.
It was part of a solid foundational structure the Blues played with defensively the entire game, limiting the Islanders to 25 shots through regulation and not giving up the middle of the ice between the dots, which is something they've stressed the past couple days.
* Holloway steps up in Snuggerud’s absence – With their leading goal scorer missing for the game, Dylan Holloway moved into a role he was on at the start of the season, and when you’re missing a key guy like Snuggerud there, Holloway is the perfect component to insert in there and he delivered, off a face-off that Thomas won (extending his point streak to five games; two goals, nine assists), the puck squirts into the high slot, and Jake Neighbours ties his guy up for Holloway to grab the loose puck, rip it to tie the game 1-1 at 15:24 of the second:
* Bad break for opening goal – Just what was expected in this one with tight checking, no odd-man rushes, it was the Islanders that opened the scoring in the second when former Blues D-man Matthew Kessel threw a puck towards the net with traffic, it squirted loose to the edge of the crease where Pageau got a skate on it and it got across the goal line for a 1-0 Islanders lead at 5:37 of the second:
The officials looked at it for a potential distinct kicking motion but ruled it to be deflected and scored in a legal fashion:
* Stenberg, Jiricek filled in well – They were called to New York with the missing players out with injury, but Stenberg and Jiricek filled in nicely for the game.
Stenberg especially. He had a glorious chance to score off a backdoor feed from Philip Broberg was denied by Sorokin in the second period.
Stenberg had three shots on goal and a blocked shot as well as being a plus-1 in 11:55 of ice time.
Jiricek played 12:14 with Justin Barron, and although the pairing wasn't off the charts, he also blocked three shots.
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