Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko Named To Canada's Men's Winter Olympic Team

St. Louis Blues players Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko will once again represent their country on the highest stage.

After representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off that won the championship last February, the goalie and defenseman will once again represent Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

Binnington was a key player in Canada's 3-2 overtime win against United States in Boston:

Some on the outside have questioned whether Binnington should be replaced on this year's Olympic roster with his numbers with the Blues this season (7-9-6 record, 3.44 goals-against average and .870 save percentage), but Blues general manager and Canada GM Doug Armstrong explained the selection of Binnington, along with Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper and Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson, who replaced Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights) and Sam Montenbeault (Montreal Canadiens) off the 4 Nations roster.

"I think when we select all the players, we look at their recent play and we look at their resume," Armstrong said at the announcement. "Jordan Binnington's resume speaks for itself, what he did at the 4 Nations, what he's done in the NHL. His statistical numbers aren't what he'd like them to be this year, and working for the St. Louis Blues, I would agree, but also I don't think the St. Louis Blues have put a product in front of him that we should be proud of. He's a byproduct of how we play on some nights, but I think in talking to the coaches and management, that was one thing that surprised a little bit with the group was his name never came up as a question mark. I think what everyone saw from him at the 4 Nations cemented his legacy for this tournament and what I've seen over his career, made it easy for me to go that direction."

Binnington was 3-1-0 at the 4 Nations, including a 31-save performance in the championship game over Team USA. He was then 3-1-0 in four games at the 2025 World Championships and has appeared at the 2024 World Championships and the 2013 U-20 World Junior Championships.

Parayko has represented Canada four times, including joining Binnington in triumph at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He has also played in three World Championships: in 2024, when he was named a ‘Top 3 Player’ on his team; in 2018, when he led all tournament defensemen in goals; and in 2017, when he helped Canada capture the silver medal.

Canada opens Olympic play Feb. 11 at 8:40 a.m. (CT) against Czechia.

