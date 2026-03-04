NCAA Division I Independent Hockey Teams To Compete For United Collegiate Hockey Cup At Centene Community Ice Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Centene Community Ice Center will host the United Collegiate Hockey Cup from March 5-7 bringing together five NCAA Division I men's hockey programs for a high-stakes postseason showdown.
This tournament provides these programs with a premier opportunity to compete for a championship, the United Collegiate Hockey Cup, further elevating the stature of college hockey at the NCAA Division I level.
The event will feature Lindenwood University, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Alaska Anchorage, Long Island University, and Stonehill College. The five-team tournament will include a play-in game, with all teams guaranteed at least two games over the three-day competition.
"We are thrilled to bring this tournament to the St. Louis market," Jason Coomer, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Lindenwood University, said in a press release. "This event not only provides a competitive platform for our student-athletes but also showcases the growth and quality of independent NCAA hockey programs on a national stage."
"The passion and dedication of these student-athletes deserves to be highlighted," Brock Anundson, director of athletics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said in a press release. "This tournament is about creating meaningful postseason opportunities and demonstrating the strength of these hockey programs in the NCAA landscape. We're grateful to Lindenwood and the St. Louis community for hosting this inaugural event."
The event represents a major step forward for independent college hockey programs, providing them with a postseason championship experience and an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The United Collegiate Hockey Cup is expected to draw college hockey fans, NHL scouts, and media attention, further growing the visibility of these programs.
"The ability to compete for a championship is an important part of every student-athlete's experience, and we are excited this event will provide that opportunity for each participating program," Dean O'Keefe, director of athletics at Stonehill College, said in a statement. "We appreciate the St. Louis community welcoming this inaugural event to their region, and we look forward to Stonehill being part of this Division I post-season tournament."
Spotlight on the Competing Programs
* University of Alaska Fairbanks (Alaska Nanooks) – A storied program dating back to 1925, the Nanooks have consistently competed at the highest level of college hockey. Known for their strong defensive play and elite goaltending, Alaska has made strong cases for the NCAA Tournament and remains one of the most respected independent teams in the nation.
* University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA Seawolves) – A historic program with roots in the old WCHA, UAA hockey was founded in 1979. The Seawolves have a legacy of producing elite talent and play a physical, hard-nosed brand of hockey, making them a dangerous opponent in any tournament setting.
* Lindenwood University (Lindenwood Lions) – Based in St. Charles, Lindenwood made the jump to NCAA Division I hockey in 2022 after a dominant history at the ACHA level. The Lions have quickly established themselves as a competitive program, boasting a fast-paced, hard-hitting style of play that has made them a formidable independent squad.
* Long Island University (LIU Sharks) – One of the newest programs in NCAA Division I hockey, LIU launched its men's hockey program in 2020. Based in Brookville, New York, the Sharks have rapidly built a competitive roster, blending NHL-caliber prospects with veteran transfers. They continue to gain recognition for their aggressive, high-tempo style of play.
* Stonehill College (Stonehill Skyhawks) – Stonehill is the newest addition to the NCAA Division I landscape, having elevated the program in the 2022-23 season. The jump came after spending over four decades as a Division II program. The Skyhawks made significant strides forward in 2024-25, establishing a program record for Division I wins in a season, while also achieving numerous program milestones. The Skyhawks are looking to build on this positive momentum and continue to establish themselves as a respected and competitive Division I program.
