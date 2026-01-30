Neighbours, Snuggerud Expected To Play; Suter Is Option For Saturday

"The injury takes an amount of time. You can't rush it," Suter said. "But it would be nice to get a couple games in. Obviously to also help the team (here). They've been battling hard the last few weeks here, got a nice win yesterday and got rewarded for it. We've been battling hard for a few games now and had some tough losses. We'll see how it goes. If it's not, it is what it is. We just want to make sure the injury's right."