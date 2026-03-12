Newly Acquired Blues Prospect Signs Extension With KHL Team

This season hasn’t been as successful for Buchelnikov, scoring 13 goals and 23 points in 41 games, but the talent remains. He’ll have the opportunity to rebound, as he signed an extension to his contract in the KHL.
The former Red Wings second-round pick (52nd overall) in the 2022 NHL draft has signed a one-year contract with CSKA Moskva, meaning he’ll remain in Russia until May 31, 2027.
Standing 5-foot-10, 163 pounds, Buchelnikov isn’t the biggest player you’ll find, but his speed and skill more than make up for his lack of size.
The Red Wings thought very highly of Buchelnikov, and it’s no wonder why the Blues wanted him involved in the deal. There are concerns that he may not be interested in coming to the NHL, but signing just a one-year extension should give the Blues confidence that he will come to North America.
Although it is unfortunate for the Blues, there could have been opportunities for him to earn an NHL roster spot out of training camp, or at the very least start the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds and earn a call-up.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.