Observations From Blues' 3-0 Win Vs. Capitals

“The young guys, we like to bring energy as much as we possibly can, but the old guys, they’re right there with us too just leading the way, showing us what to do and how to do and how to do it and I think we’re just kind of following them around and learn from them as much as possibly can,” Snuggerud said. “Guys stepping up for sure, young guys learning, old guys teaching. It just kind of all came together since the Olympic break and we’re winning games and we’re having fun. I think that’s one of the most important things you can have in a locker room is enjoying the guys, having fun and winning together. That’s what it’s been like.”