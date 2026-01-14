Observations From Blues' 3-0 Win Vs. Hurricanes

“I felt that we really had to play a north game and play to their goal line and to win goal line races, and I felt that we did that,” Montgomery said. “There was a lot of forecheck. We got a forecheck goal and we had two great forecheck chances alone in the first, and it just kept happening, especially in the third. I liked the way we played with the lead in the third. We didn’t sit back. We played going at them, an aggressive style, which is the way you want to play, and we had opportunities to extend that lead.”