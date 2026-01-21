Observations From Blues' 3-1 Loss To Jets

The Jets had two goals on three PP shots, and meanwhile, the Blues would have four power plays in this game, the first time they were operating without associate coach Steve Ott, who was sent to be the head coach of Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday after Steve Konowalchuk was fired. Ott ran the power play, and Blues coach Jim Montgomery took over those duties, but the Blues had four opportunities in this game and had just five shots on goal. That has to be something that changes.