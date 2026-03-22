Observations From Blues' 3-1 Win Vs. Canucks

It started when Snuggerud's forecheck got a piece of Filip Hronek's backhand clearance in the Vancouver zone, and the Blues were able to keep the puck alive, eventually with Holloway finding Robert Thomas in alone on Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen, who made the save on Thomas, but Suter, who came on when Snuggerud came off on a line change, made an immediate beeline to the net and was able to steer it in with his body after making stick contact down on a knee: