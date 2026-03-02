Observations From Blues' 3-1 Win Vs. Wild

You want to talk about a 200-foot goal, this is it when a puck is in the D-zone corner, Thomas gets in there, eventually wedges out a Wild skater and wins a puck, outlets to Brayden Schenn, who transitions out of the zone, but Thomas follows the play, gets it in stride through the neutral zone and into the O-zone, drops a pass to Mailloux and takes defenseman Quinn Hughes with him to give Mailloux enough of a lane to wire a shot past Filip Gustavsson with 1:55 left in the second period to tie the game 1-1: