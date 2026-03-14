Observations From Blues' 3-2 OT Win Vs. Oilers

“The second period wasn’t really good at all,” Fowler said. “They kind of dictated the pace of the play there and spent most of the period in our own end, so we came in here just wanted to regroup a little bit, just wanted to get back to what had given us some success in previous games. It still took a little while in the third and sometimes when you play desperate and you’re down a couple, you play a little bit more aggressively and you’re able to gain some more chances and I think that was the case tonight.”