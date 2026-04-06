Observations From Blues' 3-2 Win Vs. Avalanche

The one off the left came after the Avalanche put a puck in, won it back, got it to the point and had two layers of bodies trying to take Hofer's eyes away, and Parker Kelly benefited from a tip-in at 15:10 of the first that tied the game 1-1, and when Burns was able to wrist one from the right point that snuck into the far lefthand side to give the Avs a 2-1 lead, Gabriel Landeskog provided the screen in the low slot.