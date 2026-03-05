Observations From Blues' 3-2 Win vs. Kraken

So nearly 50 percent of his goals this season have come against one team, but it was another game in which ‘Hollywood’ Holloway was noticeable on the ice with his speed and aggressive play around the puck at both ends of the ice, playing 16:12 in the game (plus-1). And as evidenced by the video, his determination to drive to the net after giving up the puck at the O-zone blue line is another example of a player playing injury free and doing things that was lacking by this group when it was struggling.