Observations From Blues' 5-1 Win Vs. Kraken

Holloway made it 3-1, 23 seconds after Kyrou gave the Blues the lead, when he first hunted down and forechecked a puck behind the net and got it to the point for Logan Mailloux to get the shot to the goal. Suter curled it back to the front in the crease where Berggren was, getting a redirection that was stopped but Holloway was on the spot to pounce on the rebound.