Observations From Blues' 5-1 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

“Playing with confidence has been big,” Thomas said. “The guys have really stepped up and taken over on how we want to play. We’re just playing with a ton of confidence. Our ‘D’ are getting up in the plays, we’re transitioning so quick, we’re finding the middle. Our attack off the rush is really dangerous. There’s a lot of things going well right now, especially when you have so many young guys coming in. They’ve really stepped up, not only their play but just showing maturity and stepping up and talking in the room. I think it’s been really important lately.”