Observations From Blues' 5-3 Win Vs. Mammoth

In the end, they fell four point shy of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, instead missing out of the second season now for three of the past four years, and there will come a time which we can go into the logistics of why they didn't reach the tournament again this year, but with their strong showing down the stretch, the Blues, who were once second-to-last in the overall standings and 14 points out of the second wild card in the Western Conference, will head into the NHL Draft lottery with the 11th spot. They also own the Detroit Red Wings' pick, which is 15th. So they didn't do themselves any favors of drafting high this year with this strong finish but there were several parts to their game that they did find, that they can hopefully take with them into the off-season and get themselves geared up for 2026-27.