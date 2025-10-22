Oskar Sundqvist Poised To Return To Blues Lineup Against Mammoth

Oscar Sundqvist has been improving daily, and today, for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury, he participated in line rushes.

The 31-year-old was announced week-to-week at the time of the injury, and missed the Blues' first six games of the season. The Blues have felt the absence of their fourth-line center.

His 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame is used effectively on both ends of the ice. Defensively, he separates his opponents from the puck physically and helps clog passing lanes with his size. Offensively, Sundqvist can park himself in front of the opponent's net and cause havoc.

Early in the season, the Blues have struggled to create offense in tight, in large part due to a lack of a net front presence. The hope is that Sundqvist's entrance into the lineup can change that for the better.

Exiting the lineup is Alexandre Texier. The 26-year-old winger has recorded just one assist in five games. He stepped into the lineup after Alexey Toropchenko was announced out. Toropchenko is still participating in practices in a yellow jersey, which indicates that he still needs time to recover.

The Blues take on the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, wrapping up their current four-game homestand. The Blues have secured just one win on the homestand and three out of the available six points. Two points are available against a division opponent, and the Blues need to take them.

Oskar Sundqvist Close To Returning For Blues

Forward targeting Thursday against Utah; missed five games with lower-body injury