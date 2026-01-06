Otto Stenberg Pleased Brother, Country Won World Junior Gold

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Otto Stenberg still has the nohow – jokingly of course – to remember the gold medal game he lost to for Sweden against fellow St. Louis Blues teammate and USA’s Jimmy Snuggerud two years ago in Stockholm.

“We lost the finals to that guy a couple years ago,” Stenberg nodded to Snuggerud, who was coming into the locker room following practice on Tuesday. “I just texted him after. He had a lot of messages to answer. I’ll maybe talk to him today or tomorrow.”

Stenberg, who scored in USA’s 6-2 won on Jan. 5, 2024, had to settle for silver, so if he couldn’t win one, the next best thing would be for younger brother Ivar to not only have a chance but to win it.

It all came to fruition on Monday when Sweden won the gold for the first time since 2012 when Ivar Stenberg and Blues sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Love Harenstam doubled up 2024 first-round pick Adam Jiricek and Czechia, 4-2, in St. Paul, Minn.

“Of course, you always want to win,” Otto Stenberg said. “I’m super happy for him. Of course yesterday I was jacked up. It’s a lot of fun.”

The younger Stenberg had three goals and four assists in six games.

“I think he was better and better throughout the tournament,” Otto Stenberg said of his 18-year-old brother. “I think it was hard in the beginning coming from SHL to play. It’s a different game in the World Juniors. It got better and better and he played good.”

And just like his brother did two years ago, Ivar Stanberg scored in the gold medal game, but his goal – an empty-netter that made it 4-2 – was much more meaningful, as it sealed Sweden’s place at the top of the perch.

“It was fun, it was a lot of fun,” Otto Stenberg said, who watched every game. “It’s been a long time since Sweden won the world juniors. It was nice.

“It’s big. … We’ve been always close, but it was a long time ago since they won, so it was huge.”

So huge that on the way into practice on Tuesday, the Blues’ Swedes (Oskar Sundqvist, Philip Broberg, Stenberg and Jonatan Berggren) all hopped into Sundqvist’s car to celebrate on the way.

“All of us went with ‘Sunny’ to practice today,” Stenberg said. “I was happy this morning in the car. Maybe we’ll have a Swedish dinner tonight to celebrate (in Chicago).”

Otto Stenberg is happy for his brother, who is projected to be one of the top picks, if not the top pick, in the 2026 draft, and the Blues are pleased for their two prospects.

Harenstam was 5-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .911 save percentage and was named the top goalie of the tournament, and Jiricek, who had five goals and one assist in seven games, was named the tournament’s top defenseman.

