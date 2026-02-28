Parayko, Thomas Out Against Devils; Could Be Available On Sunday Against Wild

Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas will be out of the St. Louis Blues lineup tonight against the New Jersey Devils, but they could be available against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
The St. Louis Blues will be without defenseman Colton Parayko and center Robert Thomas against the New Jersey Devils, according to coach Jim Montgomery.
However, Montgomery did mention they could return on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, though he said Parayko is doubtful.
Parayko will miss his first game of the season today, as he has played in all 58 games, scoring one goal and 14 points. The 32-year-old is dealing with back spasms and is day-to-day.
Parayko recently returned from the 2026 Olympics, where he played in all six games for Canada. He played in the Blues’ return game against the Seattle Kraken as well. In that game, Parayko recorded an assist in 21:37 of ice time.
His leg injury is still hampering him, but as Montgomery said, his return is imminent.
With Parayko out, Matthew Kessel has rejoined the Blues' lineup and will skate alongside Tyler Tucker on the third pairing.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.