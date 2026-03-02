Report: Blues' Jordan Kyrou Drawing Interest From Islanders; GM Doug Armstrong Zoning In On A Pair Of Prospects

A new team has emerged with interest in St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou, as the New York Islanders have reportedly made calls to the Blues about Kyrou and Robert Thomas.
Jordan Kyrou is and has drawn interest from several teams around the NHL. Up to this point, no trade has come to fruition due to either the St. Louis Blues’ hesitance to move him or the price being too high.
But now, it feels different, as the Blues sit in 31st place in the NHL standings and appear to be sellers at the upcoming March 6 trade deadline.
Kyrou’s name has been littered all over trade boards. Known interest in Kyrou previously has come from the Seattle Kraken and the Montreal Canadiens, but a new team has emerged with possible interest in the three-time 30-goal scorer.
The first name Rosner said Armstrong is interested in is 19-year-old defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson. Aitcheson was selected with the 17th overall pick by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL draft, and the 6-foot-2 defender has lit up the OHL this season, scoring 26 goals and 63 points in 48 games.
Aitcheson is an offensive defenseman who loves to throw his weight around physically. There are some holes in his defensive game, but at 19, there is plenty of time for him to correct them.
Rosner mentioned that the Islanders aren’t necessarily looking to move Aitcheson, but he believes that Aitcheson, plus draft picks, is likely the ask for Kyrou.
Center and Islanders prospect Danny Nelson is believed to be drawing interest from the Blues as well. The 20-year-old is skating in his third season with Notre Dame in the NCAA, posting 13 goals and 27 points in 33 games this season.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Nelson has all the traits of a potential two-way NHL center. The level his offensive game can reach in the NHL is unknown, but the former 2023 second-round pick of the Islanders has an intriguing skill set.
Kyrou is only in the third year of an eight-year contract, so Armstrong is in no rush to move him. There is belief that Kyrou could be moved in the off-season, rather than in-season, but if the right package comes along, a deal could be made.
At 27 years old and an established 30-goal scoring winger, the price is deservedly high for Kyrou.
