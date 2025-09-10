REPORT: Blues' Justin Carbonneau Could Receive ELC, Hoping To Earn Roster Spot

According to Marco D'Amico of RG Media, St. Louis Blues top prospect Justin Carbonneau could sign his entry-level contract very soon, and has been informed that he will have the opportunity to make the roster out of training camp and pre-season.

Carbonneau was selected with the 19th overall pick in the most recent NHL Draft after he recorded an outstanding 46 goals and 89 points in 62 QMJHL games with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. With the new CHL-NCAA agreement, Carbonneau could have committed to a college team, but has chosen to remain in the QMJHL and compete for a roster spot.

“After the World Junior Summer Showcase, I went back to St. Louis where I met with Jim Montgomery and the rest of the coaching staff,” Carbonneau told RG Media. “We discussed team strategies and expectations for me, and we also spoke about possible opportunities to crack the roster.”

The message the 18-year-old received was versatility. Carbonneau needs to prove that he is more than just a point producer, someone they can trust in their own end and in high-leverage situations.

“I want to show that I can be played in all situations and that’s a necessity to be ready to crack an NHL roster,” said Carbonneau. “ I need to work to show I can be trusted and bring value to my teammates.”

Because Carbonneau's offensive game has obtained plenty of praise during the NHL Draft process, his ability to throw his weight around and engage himself in the forecheck has flown under the radar. Standing 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, the right-handed shooter can more than stand his ground against bigger players, welcoming and initiating it when needed.

The Blues' top prospects will be competing in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase starting on Sept. 12. The roster features Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg, Theo Lindstein, Adam Jiricek and Carbonneau. The practices begin on Sept. 11, and this weekend is an excellent opportunity for Carbonneau to showcase why he should make the team.

“I have nothing to lose, I’m showing up to win a spot at camp,” said Carbonneau. “And, if not, I’ll be going back to an excellent situation with the Armada, where we get to compete for a President’s Cup.”

