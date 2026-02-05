Report Suggests Blues' Justin Faulk Could Fill A Need For The Red Wings

The NHL roster freeze is underway, meaning the St. Louis Blues won’t trade anyone until it ends on Feb. 22.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t any trade speculation, or that general managers aren’t discussing moves they could make before the March 6 trade deadline.
A new report from Ansar Khan of MLive suggests that Blues defenseman Justin Faulk could be the defenseman the Detroit Red Wings need to solidify their blueline.
The Red Wings have no shortage of stout right-handed defenders. Moritz Seider is enjoying a phenomenal season and is considered by many to be a Norris Trophy finalist when the season ends. The 24-year-old has scored seven goals and 38 points this season while averaging 25:40 of ice time. He’s a two-way defender who brings a physical element.
The other young right-handed defender on the Red Wings roster is Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The 20-year-old has notched six goals and 18 points, showing signs that he can be a good offensive defenseman in the NHL. But he has struggled defensively and requires more sheltered minutes, and that’s where Faulk comes into play.
Faulk would slide nicely on the Red Wings’ second pair alongside either Simon Edvinsson or Ben Chiarot. Faulk’s defensive capabilities, and his ability to add offense from the blueline are the exact skillset the Red Wings are looking for.
Faulk wouldn’t be required to play big minutes, as Seider and Edvinsson are their minute-munchers. But Faulk would allow Sandin-Pellikka to play sheltered minutes in more offensive situations, which would benefit his game.
The Red Wings have a boatload of prospects and draft picks that they could use to acquire Faulk. They also have plenty of cap space to acquire Faulk’s full $6.5 million cap hit.
The Red Wings are in the midst of a spirited battle in the Atlantic Division, as they are just four points back of the division lead, but are also just three points ahead of the second wild card spot.
Detroit needs as many experienced players as they can get their hands on, and Faulk would provide them with a much-needed upgrade.
