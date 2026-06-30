Robert Thomas: 'I've loved my time in St. Louis. I love it here, I love the organization, the city.'

“It obviously means a lot,” Thomas said. “From my standpoint, I've loved my time in St. Louis. I love it here, I love the organization, the city. These last couple years have been tough. We want to be really competitive every year and we've only had one full year of that. To hear that and for him not just talk about it, but kind of put his money where his mouth is and grab some high-end young pieces that can really fill in our team, it gives our team excitement and especially the confidence that we're going to be competitive soon. Also it gives me a lot of responsibility. I'm coming into the prime years of my career now like you said, and I want to have success here and a really successful team. Whether that's stepping up in my leadership and my play, all those are aspects of the game and puts that accountability on me, so I'm really excited.”